"I don't think it was shock, I think it was just happiness" - New York Mets superstar loves the dream run his club is on following stunning victory over Philadelphia Phillies

The New York Mets are capturing the hearts of fans everywhere as they look to become the new powerhouse of the National League East. The Mets currently sit with a record of 19-9, putting them 5.5 games ahead of the second-placed team in the NL East, the Miami Marlins.

The Mets have found ways to win ballgames this year in all sorts of ways. They have been able to rely on run production up and down their lineup and have been backed up by a world-class pitching staff.

Last night was no different, as the Mets came from behind in fantastic fashion to claim yet another victory at the expense of a division rival.

New York Mets score seven runs late to complete biggest comeback in 25 years

The Mets took on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park last night in the first game of a four-game weekend series against their division rival. After starter Taijuan Walker surrended seven runs in the first four innings and was subsequently pulled, it looked like the fate was sealed for the Mets.

The MVP Blog @themvp_blog



This Starling Marte double gives the Mets the lead. Unreal comeback. The Phillies led 7-1 heading into the top of the 9th.This Starling Marte double gives the Mets the lead. Unreal comeback. #LGM The Phillies led 7-1 heading into the top of the 9th. This Starling Marte double gives the Mets the lead. Unreal comeback. #LGM https://t.co/LzTxngH3U2

"The Phillies led 7-1 heading into the top of the 9th. This Starling Marte double gives the Mets the lead. Unreal comeback." - @ The MVP Blog

The Phillies had James Norwood on to close out the deal as they were up 7-1 in the top of the ninth. Then things started to get interesting. After Starling Marte singled, Norwood surrendered a home run to Francisco Lindor, and the New York Mets just did not stop.

Mark Canha, J.D. Davis, and Brandon Nimmo all hit RBIs off Norwood's replacement, Corey Knebel. Eventually, Starling Marte was back up to the plate. He proceeded to double off Knebel, driving in Nimmo and putting the Phillies up 8-7.

Just Baseball @JustBBMedia



The Mets were down 7-1 IN THE 9th, and have battled all the way back to take an 8-7 lead.



Starling Marte delivered the final blow with this double to deep left center 🟠 The Amazins!The Mets were down 7-1 IN THE 9th, and have battled all the way back to take an 8-7 lead.Starling Marte delivered the final blow with this double to deep left center The Amazins! 🍎🗽The Mets were down 7-1 IN THE 9th, and have battled all the way back to take an 8-7 lead. Starling Marte delivered the final blow with this double to deep left center 🔵🟠 https://t.co/iqUIuxF6rG

"The Amazins! The Mets were down 7-1 IN THE 9th, and have battled all the way back to take an 8-7 lead. Starling Marte delivered the final blow with this double to deep left center" - @ Just Baseball

Mets closer Edwin Diaz came in for his sixth save of the season as the New York Mets returned from a six-run defecit in the final inning. They hadn't experienced that sort of comeback since September 1997 when they rallied against the Montreal Expos.

The first-place New York Mets will play three more games in Philadelphia through Sunday, and will be hoping the magic continues.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt