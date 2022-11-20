Anthony Rizzo and his wife Emily Vakos often make the rounds on social media via pictures and videos, expressing their love for one another.

While the two lovebirds have enjoyed a fruitful marriage, their story wasn’t always this perfect.

"Happy birthday to my best friend @vakosem.. You are my perfect person!" - Anthony Rizzo, Instagram

In an interview with Splash in 2017, the couple opened up about how they first met! Back in 2016, Anthony was a part of the Cubs' spring training and Vakos was ironically interning with the Cubs’ nutrition team at the same time.

Anthony made the move quickly and asked for her number, Vakos however gave him a fake one, the couple revealed during the interview. She wasn’t interested in dating him, or at least until her internship was over.

Chicago Tribune @chicagotribune trib.in/2qMcE83 Anthony Rizzo knew Emily Vakos was his “soulmate.” He just had to pick the right time to propose in the right way… Anthony Rizzo knew Emily Vakos was his “soulmate.” He just had to pick the right time to propose in the right way… 🎆trib.in/2qMcE83

"Anthony Rizzo knew Emily Vakos was his “soulmate.” He just had to pick the right time to propose in the right way… trib.in/2qMcE83" - Chicago Tribune, Twitter

Rizzo wasn’t deterred in his approach and continued pursuing her.

“I was relentless,” he said.

Their romance eventually led to Anthony popping out the ring in June 2017 – which came out completely out of the blue for Vakos. It clearly wasn’t just a photoshoot on a boat like Vakos imagined!

Anthony Rizzo @ARizzo44 Luckiest guy in the world! She said YES. Future Mr. & Mrs. Rizzo Luckiest guy in the world! She said YES. Future Mr. & Mrs. Rizzo 💍 https://t.co/93YPymdoJU

"Luckiest guy in the world! She said YES. Future Mr. & Mrs. Rizzo" - Anthony Rizzo, Twitter

“I thought it was a prank,” she said.

And the rest is history! The couple tied the knot on December 29, 2018, and have been happily married for almost 4 years now.

"One year down and forever to go! Happy anniversary to my best friend @rizzoem. I love you! Being married to you is the absolute best feeling in the world!" - Anthony Rizzo, Instagram

Anthony Rizzo in the league

The 33 year-old Rizzo is a veteran of the league. Selected by the Boston Red Sox in the sixth round of the 2007 MLB draft, Rizzo shone as he was deemed a top minor league prospect in the organization. He was, however, traded to the Padres in the 2010 season and made his debut in MLB shortly afterward in 2011.

Rizzo has gone on to play with the Chicago Cubs, and most recently, the New York Yankees, where is also currently stationed.

Rizzo has appeared in 3 All-Star Games and has won the Silver Slugger, Gold Glove Award, Roberto Clemente Award, and the 2016 World Series with the Cubs.

"Can you keep saying this is the best year of my life? Cause this has 100% been the best year of my life hands down!" - Anthony Rizzo, Instagram

A legend in his own right, Rizzo looks nowhere close to finished.

