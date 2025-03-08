"I want to pass that on" - When Derek Jeter revealed how his own upbringing influences his parenting style with wife Hannah

Derek Jeter led a busy life on the baseball field when he played for 20 seasons with the New York Yankees, resulting in five World Series titles and a unanimous selection into the Hall of Fame. Post-retirement as well, his life hasn't been boring.

Jeter is married to former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Hannah, and the couple shares four children. Their three daughters are named River Rose, 3, Story Grey, 5, and Bella Raine, 6. They also have a son, Kaius, whom the family welcomed in May 2023.

During an interview with Daily Mail in August 2023, Jeter spilled the beans on how he spends his time with his four children. From working as their pick-up to school, the former Yankees star is cherishing all the moments.

"I really like to do it myself because it's a great time to talk to the kids," Jeter said. "It's fun to see the smile on their faces when I pick them up, and I like to hear how their day at school was."

One of the reasons Derek Jeter had kids at the end of his career was that he wanted to spend as much time as possible when they were young. This is something his parents did for him, and he is now using it in his own fatherhood.

"My parents always spent a lot of time with me, and I want to pass that on. I think it is very important. It's vital," Jeter said.

During the same interview, Hannah shared that the couple has no intention to have more kids and that they are already overwhelmed handling their four munchkins.

Derek Jeter shares why he didn't start a family early in his career

Most baseball players get married in their 20s and have kids before they turn 30. However, Derek Jeter was built differently. He was too focused on his career.

“I’ll be honest with you,” Jeter told Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson on the 'Calm Down' podcast in December 2023. “There is no way I could have had kids during my career. I just, I couldn’t have done it. I was way, way, way too selfish. I was all about my career.”

Not that Jeter didn't like kids, but he wanted to make sure he was there whenever they needed him, just like his parents were.

“And you know, one thing, I’m a little biased, I think I have the greatest parents in the world, but the one thing I can say about my parents is, they were always present,” Jeter said.

“It’s so hard when you have kids — I don’t care if it’s one kid, I have four kids — you want to be there, and then when you miss a day or two, you come back and they completely change.”

After Derek Jeter retired in 2014, he spent most of his time with his kids. Apart from that, he also works as an analyst for Fox, covering important events like the 2024 World Series.

