"We rarely went anywhere" - When Derek Jeter's wife Hannah revealed why she kept a low profile with Yankees icon early on

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter met his future wife Hannah in the 2012 off-season through a mutual friend. Hannah was at a restaurant in New York dining with her mom when she came across Jeter, who was also at the same restaurant, along with his friends.

A mutual friend introduced the couple and since it was off-season, it allowed both of them to develop their relationship amid busy schedules. At the time, Hannah knew about Yankees to some extent and even Jeter.

Both were established personalities, thereby leaving them with little to explore without catching the Paparazzi in a public setting. In her The Players Tribune column published in February 2017, Hannah revealed why there aren't many photos from the early part of the relationship.

"When Derek Jeter walks into a room … the whole room takes notice. Paparazzi followed us at times," Hannah wrote. "People interrupted us during meals. The only way to maintain some sort of privacy — to be together, just the two of us — was to stay in. It’s funny: You don’t see many photos from the early part of our relationship … and that’s why. We rarely went anywhere."

Hannah Jeter shared she started going to baseball games due to Derek Jeter

Baseball wasn't a popular thing where Hannah Jeter grew up. She lived on St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands, which had no baseball team to fan upon. Thus baseball didn't come naturally to her.

After she started dating Derek Jeter, Hannah revealed that in the early part of the relationship, she considered baseball as nothing more than a job for Jeter. However, she soon realized that it was important for her to take an interest in what Jeter does to develop their relationship further.

"Part of loving someone means wanting for them the same things that they so passionately want for themselves," Hannah wrote. "And I gradually began to realize that, if baseball was important to Derek, then it had to be important to me."

Hannah then added that during Jeter's last season, she attended several games even if that meant disrupting her professional schedule.

"My managers, at times, were not too happy with me; I canceled jobs left and right just to be present at those remaining games," Hannah added. "And I still didn’t feel totally in my element. Even during those last few months, I felt like I was still learning to identify the Derek Jeter everyone was saying goodbye to as the same Derek that I knew."

Derek Jeter's unanimous 20-year Hall of Fame career ended on a late September night in 2014, marking the moment when Hannah finally realized who the shortstop was in the hearts of baseball fans.

