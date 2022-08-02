“I am Will 'The Thrill' Clark. I am forever a Giant” - San Francisco legend Will Clark gives an emotional speech during his Number 22 Retirement ceremony

San Francisco Giants legend Will Clark’s gracious and sweet jersey retirement speech will make you all emotional. Clark, a Mississippi State University star known in the Magnolia State as half the duo "Thunder and Lightning," had his Giants number retired Saturday.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Giants to push back the retirement ceremony for Clark's jersey number by two years from its original 2020 date. The retirement was staged in 2022, 22 years after Clark's final game as a Giant. It was during that game that the number 22 was recognized, thus the wait worked perfectly.

After expressing gratitude for 15 minutes, Clark ended the speech with full power.

SF Giants on NBCS @NBCSGiants "I am Will the Thrill Clark. I am part of San Francisco. And I am forever a Giant." "I am Will the Thrill Clark. I am part of San Francisco. And I am forever a Giant." 👏 https://t.co/EmgusRTpVd

Willie Mays and other Giants legends sent lovely messages, and the Giants played many recorded videos on their scoreboard. Former Giants manager, 92-year-old Roger Craig, said Clark was good, "But you would have been a lot better if you had just listened to me.”

Roger Craig with a special message for Will Clark "You were a great ballplayer, but you'd have been a lot better if you'd listened to me."Roger Craig with a special message for Will Clark "You were a great ballplayer, but you'd have been a lot better if you'd listened to me."Roger Craig with a special message for Will Clark 😂 https://t.co/UAtWc3Yw5R

Clark had a special message for MLB players Bruce Bochy and Buster Posey.

“Watching what we did in this organization and watching you two gentlemen win us three world championships was unbelievable. "I just have one favor to ask of you guys. When you guys get inducted into Cooperstown, I would like to be there to honor you guys."

SF Giants on NBCS @NBCSGiants Will Clark with a message to future Hall of Famers Bruce Bochy and Buster Posey 🤝 Will Clark with a message to future Hall of Famers Bruce Bochy and Buster Posey 🤝 https://t.co/AFbK67V9sB

Will Clark, San Francisco Giants legend and star

Will Clark played for the Giants from 1986-1993. He also played for the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles before retiring with the St. Louis Cardinals. Throughout his career, he made five All-Star teams and placed among the top five in the MVP voting four times. However, statistics cannot fully express what Clark meant to the team.

And we relive the pandemonium that was "ThrillMania."



@WillClark22 Tonight, we take a step back in time.And we relive the pandemonium that was "ThrillMania." Tonight, we take a step back in time. And we relive the pandemonium that was "ThrillMania."@WillClark22 https://t.co/MxJB5sA8t7

Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan gave Clark his first professional hit, a home run. In the 1989 National League Championship Series, he read Greg Maddux's lips to hit a grand slam. He went on to win the NL MVP that year.

Even today, when Clark serves as a special assistant and mentors young Giants, his precise planning and baseball acumen are still evident.

