In Photos: Cody Bellinger's fiancée Chase Carter shares heartwarming glimpse of their daughters dressed as princesses

Cody Bellinger has had a good week and his family looks to be in good spirits as the shortstop prepares for the 2024 MLB season with the Chicago Cubs. Bellinger will be a key component in the Cubs' attempts to make a deep push into the playoffs and his fiancee, Chase Carter, shared a glimpse of the calm before the MLB storm in their household.

Carter shared snaps of their daughters, Caiden and Cy, on her Instagram stories, both looking the part of princesses.

Chase Carter's IG Stories

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Carter recently shared some snaps of Cy, born in May 2023, at the pool, where she had a great day.

While the offseason has been a good one for Bellinger, after agreeing to a three-year, $80 million deal, his focus will now be on the 2024 season.

Cody Bellinger has unfinished business with the Chicago Cubs

When Cody Bellinger turned down a $25 million option for 2024, Chicago Cubs fans doubtless feared they had seen the past of him. However, the return of the two-time All-Star fills the worrying void he left and the Cubs look a better team this year.

Bellinger spoke to reporters about his decision to return, noting that the clubhouse played a part:

“It was amazing,” Bellinger said. “The constant support from the teammates. Everyone knew how great of a time I had last year and how just a great clubhouse that we had. The positive words they were bringing this past offseason was great to hear and super excited to get back here with them.”

Clubhouse aside, Cody Bellinger noted that the Cubs came close in 2023 and he believes they can push on in the 2024 season:

“I mean, we were so close last year, really got banged up towards the end and fought ’til the very end,” Bellinger said. “We got so close and for me to come back here with almost the same team – to experience playoffs in Chicago is something that I want to do and it’s something that I want to experience.

“It’s a big part of the reason why I did want to come back here. I’m glad it all worked out.”

Confidence is high in Chicago and fans will be hoping for a postseason run.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.