In Photos: Dodgers star Freddie Freeman rocks casual chic look in off-white shacket & blue denim

Freddie Freeman rocked a gentlemanly look ahead of Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman arrived at Target Field in a casual yet eye-catching look.

Freeman wore an off-white shacket on top of green inners and blue denim jeans to complete the outfit. The official Twitter handle of the Dodgers posted his look on the social media platform.

"Freddie is a vibe," the tweet read.

Freeman and the Dodgers, as expected, are off to a great start this season. After Tuesday's 6-3 win against the Twins, the Dodgers became the first team in the National League to reach 10 wins.

The first baseman is hitting .333, including one home run, one stolen base and eight RBIs. Supporting him are the iconic Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani.

Betts is looking like an early MVP candidate, with him hitting .380, five home runs and 11 RBIs. Ohtani too has found his swing of late, with him hitting .333 with three home runs and 8 RBIs. With that much production coming from the top, it's not hard to see why everyone is saying this is the Dodgers' year.

Freddie Freeman catches Charlie's ceremonial pitch on bobblehead day

On the occasion of Freddie Freeman's bobblehead day on March 30, his son Charlie was invited to throw the ceremonial first pitch. Before going to the mound, Charlie threw a few pitches on the sidelines.

Charlie put everyone on notice as he threw a good strike at the plate, which was caught by his father.

As soon as he delivered his pitch, he ran to his father for a warm hug. His brothers, Brandon John and Maximus Turner, and his mother, Chelsea, joined him in the celebration.

The family loves baseball and they are often spotted in the stands enjoying Freddie Freeman's performances, first with the Braves and now with the Dodgers.

