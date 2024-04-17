In Photos: Fernando Tatis Jr.'s tribute cleats feature Jackie Robinson's iconic slide in Nike swoosh design 

Fernando Tatis Jr. continues his journey of flaunting custom cleats in his collaboration with The Shoe Surgeon and Xample. As part of this collaboration, Tatis Jr. will be wearing 50 custom cleats throughout the year, with each cleat having a special purpose behind it.

On the occasion of Jackie Robinson Day in the game against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Padres slugger honored the baseball legend through a custom cleat. The Nike cleats had Jackie Robinson's iconic sliding figure in the Swoosh design.

This is Fernando Tatis Jr.'s ninth cleat that he has so far used this season. The most recent ones paid tribute to Jackie Robinson, who broke the league's color barrier 77 years ago when he made his debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers. The custom cleats are titled, "NEVER LET THEM KNOW IT," a quote from Robinson in reference to hearing racial epithets on the field:

“I’d get mad. But I’d never let them know it," Robinson said.

The cleat has black and white pinstripe fabric, brown coffee-dyed leather, and photos of Robinson on the Nike Swoosh. Robinson's signature and number 42 are present, with unique hang tags bearing the phrase "Never Let Them Know It" and Tatis Jr.'s logo.

According to Sneaker News, the cleats were manufactured using paint and laser engraving, with the XAMPLE logo on the tongue of the cleats.

The idea of collaboration came from Xample's CEO & Founder, Nick Drbal and was manufactured by The Shoe Surgeon.

Fernando Tatis Jr. honors his dad through 8th custom cleat

Sneaker free agent Fernando Tatis Jr. continues to empower legacies through his iconic custom cleats and he recently used this initiative to honor his father, Fernando Tatis Sr.

Titled "In the Blood," the Padres infielder wore this custom cleat in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 12. Through this, he paid tribute to his father, who played 11 seasons in MLB, playing for the Rangers, Cardinals, Expos, Orioles and Mets.

The cleats feature a combination of tan suede and leather, as well as unique leathers in metallic gold and red.

The cleats include a quotation from an announcer during Fernando Tatís Sr.'s historic moment, "There It Is Folks - Baseball History." This term honors Tatís Sr.'s feat of hitting two grand homers in a single inning against the Dodgers on April 23, 1999.

