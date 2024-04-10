WATCH: Fernando Tatis Jr. pens down personal motto on cleat that echoes Padres star's success journey

San Diego Padres hitter Fernando Tatis Jr. has already showcased six of the 50 custom cleats he will wear this season. Behind every shoe, there's a special meaning and he recently paid tribute to another Bay Area star, 4x NBA champion Steph Curry, through his custom cleats.

Last weekend, when the Padres faced the San Francisco Giants, Tatis Jr. wore another set of custom cleats titled, "I Can Do All Things." This sneaker converts Under Armour Curry 4 "Championship Mindset" basketball shoes into a customized version bringing the quote to the forefront.

The shoe is Steph Curry's fourth signature sneaker in his partnership with Under Armour. Adding his own flair, Curry has, "I can do all things," on both sides of the sneakers. It comes from Philippians 4:13, a Bible verse about how people can do anything through the power of God.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is a free agent when it comes to having his own sneaker deal. This season, he has mostly donned Air Jordan 1s with a custom touch by XAMPLE and the Shoe Surgeon given their partnership.

Fernando Tatis Jr. pays tribute to late Padres owner through his custom cleat

Earlier this season, in a game against the Giants, Fernando Tatis Jr. donned a special custom cleat in memory of late Padres owner Peter Seidler, who died in November 2023.

The custom cleats have Seidler's images on both sides. Seidler's famous quote for Tatis, "I believe in him," is also featured on the heel.

“I feel they came out just perfect,” Tatis said ahead of the game. “It’s part of our story; he’s part of my story … Everything we’re doing this season is for Peter and for the years to come, too.”

On Sunday, he also honored the US military through his custom cleats. The cleats were hued in military camouflage to pay tribute to the services of active personnel and those who died protecting the nation.

Fans can expect more purpose-driven custom cleats being showcased by Fernando Tatis Jr. as the season goes along.

