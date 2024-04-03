"Only platinum thing he’s gonna get" "Best kicks" - Fans react to Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. going glam with Tiffany-inspired custom cleats

San Diego Padres infielder Fernando Tatis Jr. will be wearing custom cleats throughout the season following his collaboration with Xample and The Shoe Surgeon.

The Padres star has donned four of the 50 cleats he will grace this year's diamond. On Sunday, against the Giants, El Nino wore Tiffany-inspired Air Jordan 1 custom cleats, which caught the attention of fans.

While some called the cleats the best kick, others mocked the Padres star for his focus on cleats rather than at-bats.

"Best kicks in baseball," one fan said.

"Only platinum thing he’s gonna get this season," another fan remarked.

Here are the fan reactions:

A look at Fernando Tatis Jr.'s four custom cleats so far

The Padres slugger wore the first custom cleat from his collaboration with Xample and The Shoe Surgeon in the Seoul Series against the Dodgers. The cleat had a pink and brown hue, with Mugunghwa (the National Flower of South Korea) at the center of attention.

The cleat also featured a South Korean phrase and a monastery design on the back of the shoes, paying homage to South Korea's culture.

In the Padres home opener on Thursday, El Nino paid tribute to the late Padres owner, Peter Seidler, through his cleats. "I believe in him." Seidler's quote referring to Fernando Tatis Jr. is also imprinted.

“I feel they came out just perfect,” Tatis said ahead of the game. “It’s part of our story; he’s part of my story. … Everything we’re doing this season is for Peter, and for the years to come, too.”

The third was the Tiffany & Co.-inspired cleat he wore to Saturday's game against the Giants.

The fourth and latest one was in honor of the US military. Tatis wore them on Sunday against the Giants. The military camouflage custom cleats honored defense veterans and active military personnel.

The cleats are called "Thank You" and were created from two veterans' uniforms, with a camouflage effect on the shoes. Xample shared the first glimpse of the shoes on their Instagram page:

Fans await the rest of the kicks Fernando Tatis Jr. will showcase in the upcoming games.

