In Photos: Former 2X World Series winner Johnny Damon and wife Michelle join country icon Dolly Parton for 'Rock Star' album release

Rockstar, Dolly Parton's 49th solo album and debut rock album, is now rocking the world. And to celebrate, former 2X World Series winner Johnny Damon and wife Michelle joined the icon for her release.

Michelle posted a series of photos and videos from the album release in which Johnny, Michelle and Dolly are seen posing for the cameras. In the post, Michelle wrote:

"What a blast attending @dollyparton new album release “RockStar” in Nashville. And thank you @sultre for picking out this rockstar dress & blazer! Our beautiful friend @jaclynstapp did an amazing interview! #nashville #rockstar #dollyparton #albumrelease"

Take a look at the stunning pictures here:

Alongside 21 classic rock anthems and 9 original songs, Rockstar (via Butterfly Records, distributed by Big Machine Label Group) is a 30-song compilation that features Dolly sharing the stage alongside some of the greatest stars in rock 'n' roll history.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of the Rockstar album, and I can’t tell you how happy I am that it’s finally here to be released," Dolly shared. "I really had a wonderful time working with all these iconic artists on the record and all these iconic musicians. Not to mention all these iconic songs that I think everybody will love hearing again. I just hope you enjoy my version of them.”

A former MLB standout, Johnny Damon has had a remarkable career that included two World Series victories. In addition, he had prominent roles in reality TV shows and was listed in PEOPLE's Sexiest Men Alive for 2004.

Johnny Damon suffered various highs and lows including his marriage marriage life

Johnny Damon was a standout performer on the field. Regretfully, there were many highs and lows in his marital life. After Damon had an alleged affair with Michelle Mangan, who is now his wife, his first marriage to Angela Vannice was in disarray.

Damon wrote in his book "Idiot: Beating the Curse and Enjoying the Game of Life" about his failed marriage to Vannice. He added that, although he wasn't cheating, his ex-wife had accused him of doing so:

“I was officially done,” he said.

From 2002 to 2005, Damon was a member of the Red Sox, when he had a slash line of.295/.362/.441. In two All-Star contests, he played for Boston.

