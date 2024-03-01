In Photos: Freddie Freeman shares clips from Bad Bunny's concert as son Charlie is wowed after first-ever experience

Freddie Freeman's son, Charlie, plays a key role in helping the LA Dodgers star select his walk-up music every year. As such, 2024 will feature "Monaco" by Bad Bunny, who is a particular favorite of Charlie's. Freeman explained to reporters the reasoning for the selection:

"Yup, Charlie still loves Bad Bunny."

With that in mind, Charlie received a real treat when he attended a Bad Bunny concert, which Chelsea Freeman captured and shared on her Instagram Stories. Charlie was clearly wowed by the spectacle, as can be seen in the clips and photos.

While this was a real treat for the family, it clearly meant a lot to Charlie, who will be looking forward to hearing more Bad Bunny when his father walks up for the LA Dodgers.

Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers hit a skid in Spring Training

With a 5-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, the LA Dodgers have hit something of a skid in Spring Training. They have a lot of new faces to blood, and both Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto have looked strong in limited action.

The loss to Cincinnati followed a 6-4 defeat to reigning World Series champions, the Texas Rangers. While fans were obviously displeased, there is no real cause for concern and the Dodgers will doubtless be both ready and formidable come Opening Day.

After starting Spring Training with a 14-1 win over the San Diego Padres, Freddie Freeman spoke to reporters:

“It feels good, obviously,” Freeman said. “It’s just nice to play a game. It feels like we’ve been here for a couple weeks just practicing. The first few games you’re just trying to see strikes and swing at the right pitches. I was able to do that.

“Just around 40 is about what I typically go for,” Freeman said. “So I’ll take [Saturday] off and then I’m going three straight days to get the legs going, feel the soreness and get that out.

“I like to play a lot in spring. I feel good at the beginning and then it always feels like there’s a week where you can’t get a hit. You’ve got to get rid of that and then hopefully feel good by the end of Spring Training.”

It will be interesting to see how much Freddie Freeman contributes in Spring Training, and whether the Dodgers come out swinging on Opening Day.

