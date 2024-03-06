In Photos: Giants rookie Jung Hoo Lee takes center stage with $256,308 McLaren Artura for Esquire Korea photoshoot

Jung Hoo Lee headlined the San Francisco Giants' offseason acquisitions, and after signing him to a six-year, $113 million contract, expectations are high. The South Korean outfielder is big news in the Bay Area and is attracting some big endorsements.

One such is McLaren, and Lee recently posted some images of himself posing for Esquire Korea with a McLaren Artura to his Instagram. The McLaren Artura retails for an impressive $256,308.

With the Giants locked in for Spring Training and the upcoming season, the focus for Lee will shift to baseball and his first year in the MLB.

Jung Hoo Lee set to shine in rookie MLB season with Giants

While many were taken aback by the magnitude of Jung Hoo Lee's contract, the Giants are confident he can be an integral part of their team.

According to Matt Williams, who managed the KBO’s Kia Tigers in 2020-21, Lee will have no issues translating into the MLB. He told The Athletic in February:

“There’s only 10 teams in the league so we had a chance to play against (Kiwoom) a lot,” Williams said. “He’s really, really good. He’s one of those players you watch and go, ‘Wow, he just does everything right.’

"He’s a good defender, a premier hitter in that league. And the intangibles are there as well. Good baserunner. Understands the game. From what I saw from the opposing dugout, he seemed to be a good teammate and willing to help and cheer everybody on."

Jung Hoo Lee has already shown his potential in Spring Training, hitting a 109.7 mph homer against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

After the Diamondbacks game, Giants manager Bob Melvin spoke to reporters about his performance:

“He’s had a nice little start, hasn’t he? Fastballs, breaking balls. He’s on everything.”

So far in 13 at-bats during the ongoing Spring Training, Lee has recorded 3 runs, 6 hits, and 1 home run, batting at a .462. He also has 1 stolen base to his name.

