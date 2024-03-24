In Photos: K-pop band Aespa's show-stopping custom T.B.O.S. silver shoes for MLB Seoul Series performance 

The 2024 MLB Seoul Series was a huge success, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres putting on a show in South Korea. The series was a great spectacle to open the MLB season, and among the many storylines from the two games was the performance of K-pop band Aespa.

Decked in custom T.B.O.S. silver shoes, the band wowed fans before Game 1 on Wednesday. Take a look at the pictures on X:

Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning danced and sang hit songs "Drama" and "Next Level" on the field before the first pitch was thrown by Chan Ho Park.

With the Padres and Dodgers back in the US preparing for their first domestic MLB games of the year, the dust is settling on what was a very successful series in South Korea.

Dodgers and Cubs rumored to open 2025 MLB season in Japan after 2024 Seoul Series success

Given the popularity of the MLB in South Korea and internationally, the Seoul Series can only be called a complete success. Given how well it went, it may not come as too much of a surprise to learn that the MLB is potentially planning a Tokyo Series to kick off the 2025 season.

According to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale, the Chicago Cubs and LA Dodgers have been informed of the decision, which would be a huge spectacle indeed.

"MLB has privately informed the Dodgers and Cubs that they'll open the 2025 season in Tokyo, Japan, according to @BNightengale."

Shohei Ohtani playing an MLB series in Tokyo, Japan would be massive, made even more so by the fact that the two-way superstar is not expected to pitch in 2024. This means Shohei Ohtani's first pitch as a Dodger could be in Tokyo, which is about as big a story as can be.

Given how big and successful the Seoul Series was in South Korea, the sky is the limit for an Ohtani homecoming in Japan. While this has yet to be announced by the MLB, fans in Japan will be desperately hoping it happens.

