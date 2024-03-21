"Finally figuring out how to attract non-baseball fans" - MLB fans react as K-Pop star Baek Hyun wows crowd with national anthem singing act

The MLB Seoul Series has been a huge success and the baseball world will be reflecting on some exciting highlights, especially from Thursday's game. A lot of storylines have been breaking with the LA Dodgers and San Diego Padres in South Korea, and K-Pop star Baek Hyun became one of them.

The singer-songwriter's performance of the national anthem caught the attention of fans, and the MLB's Instagram handle was quick to share it with the caption:

"Chills from Baekhyun’s breathtaking anthem performances."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans were quick to shower the singer with praise, taking to the comments to show their appreciation of the moving performance. Some were quick to note that the MLB is working out how to attract new fans, much as the NFL did with Taylor Swift:

"MLB finally figuring out how to attract non baseball fans the slightest bit."

Fans react to Baekhyun's performance of the national anthem

Fans react to Baekhyun's performance of the national anthem

The Seoul Series is now in the books, with the Dodgers winning the first game 5-2 and the Padres rebounding in Game 2 with a 15-11 win. While this was a huge day for the hitters, Dodgers fans must have come away concerned regarding their new pitcher, Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto falters in MLB Seoul Series, pulled by Dodgers after 1 inning

Yoshinobu Yamamoto arrived in LA to much fanfare, and fans felt that he would be the arm they needed to lead them to glory in 2024. While that may still be the case, Yamamoto's debut can only be described as a nightmare, and the Dodgers pulled him after one inning.

The $325 million pitcher threw an incredible 43 pitches in his first MLB inning and it did not go well. Yamamoto finished with an ERA of 45.00, allowing five runs, one walk, a wild pitch and a hit batter. The Seoul spotlight shone brightly on Yamamoto, who will look to pick himself up in short order.

Improving the situation for the Dodgers is that Tyler Glasnow looked very solid on his franchise debut, arriving from the Tampa Bay Rays in an off-season trade. Glasnow started Game 1, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks in four innings.

It remains to be seen whether Yamamoto merely struggled with the pressure of his debut, and it will be interesting to see if he can bounce back hard. He certainly has the talent, and sometimes the transition to the majors can see a little turbulence.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.