In Photos: Mallory Pugh radiates pride on Instagram as husband Dansby Swanson clinches Gold Glove Award

Chicago Cubs star Dansby Swanson has won a Gold Glove Award, and his wife, Mallory Pugh, couldn't be happier. The win marks the second of Swanson's career as well as his second in a row.

Swanson's 2.7 defensive WAR placed second among all NL players, while his 20 outs over average led all MLB players, regardless of position.

"Two-time Gold Glove Award winner, Dansby Swanson!"

Swanson won the Fielding Bible award for shortstop, which is only presented to one MLB player per position, in addition to the NL Gold Glove honor.

Pugh radiated pride on Instagram by putting a couple of pictures with Swanson. In the first photo, the couple are all smiles while they pose for the cameras, while in another, they stand elegantly for a perfect shot.

"proud of you always #7"

As shortstop for Atlanta last season, Swanson was awarded a Gold Glove. For the Cubs, he played shortstop in 147 games, ending with a .981 fielding percentage, 382 assists and 11 mistakes. In addition, he converted 72 double plays, the most of which involved Hoerner. His 18 defensive runs saved was a career-best, leading all shortstops, and he became the fourth Cubs shortstop to earn the honor.

Dansby Swanson's wife Mallory Pugh is also an athlete

Swanson's wife, Mallory Pugh, is a player for the US Women's National Soccer Team. Even though they are sportspersons, the two have handled the schedules and travel demands of their own sports seasons.

They schedule time for each other and give their work top priority. Dansby and Mallory both had remarkable success in their careers. Mallory Pugh was a student at the University of Colorado.

A few years into their relationship, Dansby Swanson asked Mallory to marry him. He published a screenshot of the proposal on December 3, 2021. The pair declared their engagement in December 2021 after starting a courtship in 2017.