In Photos: Mookie Betts' wife Brianna shares adorable pictures of their second-born Kaj's first birthday

Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers are amid a very promising 2024 MLB season. While they have been a little inconsistent over the last week, fans are optimistic. While the campaign progresses, milestones are hit not just professionally, but in the lives of players and their families.

One such milestone has occurred for Mookie Betts and his wife Brianna, as their son, Kaj, has turned one. Brianna Betts took to Instagram to share some wholesome photos of the celebration. She captioned the post:

"Happy 1st Birthday Kaj!!! We Love You!!!!😘"

The volume of games in a baseball season can make family life a hectic affair, with teams needing to travel long distances on a regular basis. The Dodgers and the Padres can certainly attest to that, as they kicked off the 2024 season in South Korea.

Brianna and Mookie Betts' Seoul Series

While we are now entrenched in the MLB season, the Dodgers kicked off the campaign in Seoul, South Korea, with two games against the Padres. Baseball may have been the focus of the trip, but the players and their families had a great time in Seoul.

Brianna Betts took to IG to share a series of photos and clips of their time in South Korea, which she captioned:

"Our trip to Seoul!!"

Fast forward to now, and while the LA Dodgers are atop the NL West with a 12-9 record, they need to find a bit of consistency to pull away from the 11-10 San Diego Padres. The Dodgers face the New York Mets on Friday and will look to put their 2-0 loss to the Washington Nationals behind them with a dominant performance.

Mookie Betts has been in excellent form this season and will look to further that here. Betts recorded a five-hit game against the Nationals on Tuesday, helping guide them to a 6-2 win. Betts has been hitting at a .369 average in 2024, with 22 runs, 31 hits, six home runs and 18 RBIs, along with three stolen bases.

While many see Shohei Ohtani as the face of the franchise, Betts is certainly one of the driving forces behind the team.

