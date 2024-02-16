In Photos: Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez blends Valentine's Day magic with birthday toast for girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro in dual celebration

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez had a sweet message for his partner Jaclyn Cordeiro on Valentine's Day, which coincides with Cordeiro's birthday. Rodriguez wished Cordeiro and thanked her for lighting up his life.

"Happy birthday and happy Valentine’s Day. Thank you for making everyday brighter. You are a beautiful light in my life and make me better everyday. Love you mucho!" Rodriguez wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who is Alex Rodriguez's 'Valentine', Jaclyn Cordeiro?

Cordeiro hails from Canada. She attended St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Secondary School in Ontario. The 'Oxygen' ambassador graduated with a bachelor's in science with honors in nursing from the University of Windsor.

Cordeiro started JACFIT, a six-week program she devised during the pandemic, and calls herself the "editor-in-chief of energy."

On a personal front, she is the mom of two: Bella and Savanah, born in May 2011 and October 2012, respectively. She is the youngest of three siblings and has two older brothers.

"I am the youngest and only girl of three children in my family. I have always been heavily engaged in athletics and sports, being surrounded by boys, I quickly took on the role of a 'tomboy,'" Cordeiro wrote in Status Fitness Magazine in 2021.

"I loved school and sports, of all kinds and graduated both primary school and high school with a female athlete award and continued to play travel soccer."

After splitting with Jennifer Lopez in 2021, Alex Rodriguez had a brief relationship with fitness model Kathryne Padgett. Following the breakup with Padgett, Rodriguez began dating Cordeiro in October 2022, per Page Six. They were first spotted together walking down Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California.

They posted a picture together with Alex Rodriguez's daughters, Natasha and Ella, in December on the occasion of the holidays.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.