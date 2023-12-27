Inside Atlanta Braves' $650,000,000 Truist Park Stadium featuring MLB's first zip line & climbing tower inside of a ballpark

The Atlanta Braves' home, Truist Park, added new features to bring the best gameday experience to the fans in the best possible way. According to Forbes, the ballpark is worth a whopping $650 million. The construction was awarded to Popolous, who completed renovating the ballpark in 2017.

The 41,149-seat, 1.1 million-square-foot ballpark boasts traditional Southern hospitality to create a fan experience unlike any other. From the rooftop patio of the Xfinity Lounge to the first zip line and climbing tower in a big league ballpark, there's something for fans of all ages.

Moreover, the pricier seats on the lower level have mesh bottoms and backs to keep fans cool and comfortable while enjoying the game. The ballpark has 43 premium hospitality spaces.

"The ballpark itself is beautiful, but the scope of the project around it, I really think is the future for baseball," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said. "The most exciting thing for me is seeing the number of fans here really early and enjoying the place for a full day."

Since its development, Truist Park has received various accolades due to its game-day experience. Ballpark Digest recognized it as the "Ballpark of the Decade." The Engineering News Record awarded it the Southeast Project of the Year.

Atlanta Braves disappointed in 2023 finish

The Atlanta Braves started the season as one of the favorites to win the 2023 World Series, and they finished the regular season with an MLB-best 104-58 record. Their leadoff hitter, Ronald Acuna Jr., won NL MVP honors.

However, much to everyone's surprise, the Braves were eliminated by their divisional rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies, in an intense NLDS showdown. Their MVP struggled on offense as he finished with only two hits, averaging a dismal .143.

One positive for the Braves is that they have a competitive roster that could make the postseason every year, adding to their chances of winning more pennants.

