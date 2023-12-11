Inside Dodgers All-Star Chris Taylor's $6,000,000 Manhattan beach mansion that oozes classy taste with smart technology

In May 2022, Los Angeles Dodgers hitter Chris Taylor splashed $6 million on a Manhattan Beach home. The coastal new-build property, which is about 24 miles from Dodger Stadium, has five bedrooms and five bathrooms across 4,442 square feet with white oak flooring and smart home technology.

The main bedroom includes a fireplace and has a balcony that overlooks the backyard. The spacious living room also has a fireplace, as well as French doors that open to the front courtyard.

Taylor's $6 million Manhattan Beach home (image credit: www.realtor.com)

The property also features an additional bedroom suite, which is accessible via a separate entrance.

Perhaps the coolest feature is the basement, which has a bedroom and bath as well as a high ceiling and a bar.

Manhattan Beach holds a pro beach volleyball summer tournament every year, the Manhattan Beach Open, and is world-renowned for surfing. As such, it also hosts the International Surf Festival.

Mary and Chris Taylor welcome their son, Theo, into the world

Mary and Chris Taylor recently announced the birth of their son, Theo, on Instagram in a post that was captioned:

"Theo Kalani Taylor 🩶 11.17.23"

The couple has been married since 2022, with their wedding ceremony taking place in Waialua, Hawaii. Their dogs also traveled to the wedding, as they were an important part of the family.

Mary Taylor called it "the intimate wedding of our dreams" and posted a wholesome video on IG. The ceremony included a hula dancer, a lei stand, a surfboard for the guestbook, and a crack seed bar.

With the Dodgers having agreed to terms with Shohei Ohtani on an incredible $700 million, 10-year deal, the good times look set to begin in LA. While it's too early for such predictions, many are expecting big things from both Ohtani and the franchise in 2024.

Christmas is approaching, and Chris Taylor has already received two early presents: a son and a world-class teammate.

