Named Marlins Park until 2021, LoanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins, is one of the newest stadiums in baseball. Noted for its various environmentally-friendly perks, the field has been the site of some rather notable events.

When the Florida Marlins first came into existence in 1993, they originally shared Joe Robbie Stadium with the NFL's Miami Dolphins. However, playing in the open-air, 64,000-seat NFL stadium was less than ideal. Exposed to the thunderstorms and stifling heat that so define South Florida in the summer, new owner John W. Henry began the effort to find a new home in 1999.

By early 2008, the City of Miami as well as the surrounding Miami-Dade County came to an agreement to commission a new stadium for the team. It was also announced that about 80% of the $634 total funding commitment would stem from government grants.

"The Orange Bowl is now the site of Marlins Park. Coincidentally, the Miami Hurricanes (football) now play at Hard Rock Stadium (aka Joe Robbie) the #Marlins first home. Gif courtesy of @StadiumSites" - MLB Cathedrals

The move was secured after the UMiami Hurricanes announced their departure from the Orange Bowl in Miami's Little Havanna the prior year. Jeffrey Lorria, who had bought the team after former owner John Henry departed to buy the Boston Red Sox in 2002, took a leading role in the envisionment, reportedly telling architects to "make a piece of art."

The retractable-roof stadium was completed in 2012, and hosted the Marlins for the first time against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 4 of that year.

Built using sealants, paint, and adhesives with low VOC, LoanDepot Park is often referred to as "the greenest stadium in MLB." The suites were made of recycled bamboo panelling, and all 249 of the urinals at the park are waterless.

Just months after opening, the venue was designated a Silver Certification by Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, becoming the first retractable-roof ballpark to receive that distinction. Additionally, fans can take in panoramic views of Miami, enjoy air conditioning, and feel protected as the materials used are said to be hurricane-resistance, and can withstand winds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

"Photos: DJ Khaled rents Miami Marlins baseball Park for son, Asahd second birthday party" - Report Minds

LoanDepot Park has been the site of some intriguing happenings. In 2018, performer DJ Khaled rented out the entire venue to host a birthday party for his 2-year old son Asadh, filling it with fairground rides. Additionally, LoanDepot Park was also the site of the final game of the 2023 World Baseball Classic, that saw Shohei strike out his Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout to win the tournament for Japan.

LoanDepot Park remains one of baseball's shiniest playing spots

With just four playoff appearances since 1993, the Miami Marlins have fewer postseason games played than any other team in MLB. Only a single game playoff, coming in 2020, has ever even been played at the field, and fans were barred from spectating.

As such, LoanDepot Park remains one of the most under-utilized fields out there. For all its design brilliance, here's hoping that fans in Miami can witness some success on the field soon.

