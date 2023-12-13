Inside Trea Turner's lavish $2,795,000 rental estate before his move to West Palm Beach mansion in Florida

Back when Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner was with the Washington Nationals, he rented an incredible property in Arlington County, Virginia. After moving to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021, Turner moved out of the house.

Given its undeniably charming exterior and incredible luxury, the property swiftly sold for $2.795 million. Looking at the photos of the interior, that's hardly surprising.

From an entrancing staircase to a chef's kitchen, the entire property is both elegant and spacious. Here are some images from the listing:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Turner's $2,795,000 rental (Realtor.com)

Turner's $2,795,000 rental (Realtor.com)

Space and light are themes of this house, as seen in the arrangement of the pool table in one living room and even the bathroom display.

Turner's $2,795,000 rental (Realtor.com)

Turner's $2,795,000 rental (Realtor.com)

Turner's $2,795,000 rental (Realtor.com)

Trea Turner moved on from the Nationals to the Dodgers. Being a Florida native, he purchased a residence in Palm Beach Gardens for $3.25 million. He has since moved on from the Dodgers to the Phillies, and his career has seen some very big contracts.

Trea Turner's net worth and career earnings

Trea Turner was selected by the San Diego Padres in the first round of the 2014 MLB draft but they traded him in 2015 to the Washington Nationals. He played for Washington up until July 2021 before joining the Dodgers. Turner signed for the Phillies in 2023 and the two-time All-Star will be hoping Philadelphia can challenge for the World Series in 2024.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Trea Turner's net worth to be $40 million, which has been accrued through his lucrative MLB contracts.

When he was drafted, the Padres paid Turner a $2.9 million signing bonus. His next stop, at the Nationals, saw Turner earn $16.420 million before he joined the Dodgers in 2021. In LA, Turner earned $25.567 million and in the 2023 season with the Phillies, he was paid $27.272 million.

In nine seasons, Turner has been paid $72.160 million in salary. As he signed an 11-year, $300 million deal when he joined the Phillies, his net worth is going to continue to climb.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.