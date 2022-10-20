After a disappointing performance in Game 1 of the ALCS, Aaron Judge and company will be looking to bounce back tonight in Houston. Judge, who finished 0-for-4, will be locked into the top of the Yankees lineup and will look to even up the series with the Astros.

Even though Judge was held hitless in Game 1, the potential American League MVP made his presence felt. With runners on second and first base in the top of the first inning, the Astros seemed poised to break the game open early.

However, Judge showcased his elite defensive range to rob Alex Bregman of a sure run-scoring double. The 6'7" outfielder made an outstanding diving catch to keep the game tied at zero.

MLB @MLB Aaron Judge with an incredible catch to keep the game scoreless! #postseason Aaron Judge with an incredible catch to keep the game scoreless! #postseason https://t.co/rgmUF0zRJJ

While the official batting order is yet to be announced, in the last 4 games, the top five batters for the Yankees' order have been the same. Gleyber Torres should continue to lead off, followed by Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton, and Josh Donaldson. This trend should continue for Game 2 of the ALCS.

How have Aaron Judge and the Yankees performed against Framber Valdez?

While I'm sure the New York Yankees will be happy not to have to face Justin Verlander again, the Houston Astros will start yet another superstar pitcher tonight in the form of Framber Valdez.

The 28-year-old Dominican-born starter enjoyed the best season of his career in 2022. Valdez finished the season with an impressive 17-6 record with a 2.82 ERA while recording a career-high 194 strikeouts.

Joe @JOSEPHMPHANLEY Framber Valdez would be the Ace of many pitching staffs including the Yankees. Tough assignment tonight for the Yankees. Cashman better come up with a good line-up and solid approach at the plate. Framber Valdez would be the Ace of many pitching staffs including the Yankees. Tough assignment tonight for the Yankees. Cashman better come up with a good line-up and solid approach at the plate.

So far this postseason, Valdez has only made one appearance, pitching to a no-decision against the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS. In his lone appearance, Valdez surrendered two runs through 5.2 innings while recording six strikeouts.

While looking at a game against the Seattle Mariners may provide little insight into a matchup with the Yankees, we can look back at Framber's history when pitching against New York this season.

In one appearance against the Yankees this season, Valdez gave up 3 runs over 6.0 innings, but did record 6 strikeouts, which may be the most important stat heading into tonight's ALCS Game 2.

Last night, Aaron Judge and the Bronx Bombers struck out and outrageous 17 times, something that Valdez has proven to be able to do against this iteration of the Yankees.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo The Yankees' 17 strikeouts tonight were their second-most strikeouts in a game in postseason franchise history, trailing only the 18 strikeouts in their 2020 ALDS Game 2 loss against the Rays. The Yankees' 17 strikeouts tonight were their second-most strikeouts in a game in postseason franchise history, trailing only the 18 strikeouts in their 2020 ALDS Game 2 loss against the Rays. https://t.co/sdnRTYzOcy

