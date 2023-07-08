Is Corbin Carroll playing in the All-Star Game? Update on Diamondbacks rookie phenom's health status

Corbin Carroll, the rookie outfielder for the Arizona Diamondbacks, has been named a starter for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. This is a significant achievement for Carroll, as he will be the first rookie position player in Diamondbacks history to start an All-Star Game. The game will be played in Carroll's hometown of Seattle, adding to the excitement for the young phenom.

Carroll was drafted by the Diamondbacks in the first round out of Lakeside High School in Seattle in 2019. He entered the season as the No. 2 overall prospect and has lived up to the hype with an impressive rookie campaign. In 78 games, Carroll is hitting .290 with 17 home runs, 44 RBI, and 24 stolen bases. His performance has been instrumental in the Diamondbacks' rise to the top of the NL West standings, and he is the frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year award.

Unfortunately, there was a recent concern about Corbin Carroll's health. He left a game against the Tampa Bay Rays with a shoulder injury, but the initial diagnosis suggests that it is a day-to-day issue and not a serious injury. Carroll underwent an MRI, which came back clean, easing concerns about his long-term availability. He returned to the starting lineup for the Diamondbacks' game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Corbin Carroll's selection as an All-Star starter comes as no surprise given his stellar performance on the field. He ranks among the top outfielders in the National League in various statistical categories, including runs, home runs, RBIs, slugging, and Wins Above Replacement (WAR). He will join Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves and Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League outfield.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Corbin Carroll is the first rookie in MLB history with 15 HR & 25 SB before the All-Star break Corbin Carroll is the first rookie in MLB history with 15 HR & 25 SB before the All-Star break https://t.co/xTWcKWBj4M

The All-Star Game will be a special experience for Carroll, who grew up attending Mariners games in Seattle. He will have the opportunity to showcase his talents in front of friends and family in his hometown. The game is scheduled for July 11, with the Home Run Derby taking place on July 10.

As Carroll continues to make a name for himself in the major leagues, his inclusion in the All-Star Game only adds to his growing legend. With impressive offensive numbers and highlight-reel plays, he has become a key player for the Diamondbacks and a rising star in the league. Fans will be eagerly watching to see how Corbin Carroll performs in his first All-Star appearance and what he accomplishes in the remainder of his rookie season.

