Is MLB.TV showing baseball games for free on Mother's Day weekend? Offer details explored

All you need is an MLB.com account to access every out-of-market game for free on MLB.TV from Friday through Sunday (except those that are broadcast on Apple TV+, Peacock, or ESPN).

Sunday is Mother's Day, and MLB.TV is giving out free baseball all weekend long in celebration of all the parents out there.

Every out-of-market game is available on compatible devices for streaming on MLB.TV, and customers now have access to certain local before and postgame programming.

The finest Major League Baseball action is brought to fans via live look-ins and highlights seven days a week via MLB Big Inning, so you never have to miss a big moment.

Even without an MLB.TV membership, you may access the games. All you need to do to watch a full day of baseball action is create an MLB.com account.

These are just a few of the games that will be part of the MLB on Sunday.Mother's Day MLB.TV Preview for Free.

Watch the Mets vs. the D-backs at Citi Field (1:10 p.m. ET) or catch Giancarlo Stanton and the Yankees vs. Juan Soto and the Nationals in an action-packed Interleague game at Yankee Stadium (1:05 p.m. ET).

You should keep an eye on whether two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom will start against Arizona after recovering from inflammation in his right lat.

The Blue Jays and Astros will play at Minute Maid Park at 2:10 p.m. ET. 22-year-old slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is healthy and blazing for Toronto, and the Astros have their own young star hitter in 23-year-old Yordan Alvarez.

Watch the NL West rival Giants (4:05 p.m. ET), who are off to an unexpectedly good start in 2021, take on Buster Posey and the Padres later in the day. The Dodgers will visit the Angels (4:07 p.m. ET) in a Freeway Series matchup.

