"Is Ohtani gonna win MVP again?" "We don't deserve Ohtani as a society" - Los Angeles Angels star has a career day, fans on Twitter are simply in awe

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels had an outstanding performance on the mound against the Boston Red Sox today. With 11 strikeouts through seven scoreless innings, the reigning National League MVP is proving to be more than just a one-season wonder.

While performances like this are starting to become commonplace from Shohei Ohtani, they still amaze every time. Basking in adulation does not seem to be the young superstar's style, but Twitter was filled with fans of the Los Angeles Angels and fans of baseball in general celebrating the game from the modern-day Babe Ruth.

Jeff Fletcher on Twitter broke down the game we saw from Shohei Ohtani, and the numbers are unbelievable.

"That has to be all for Ohtani. It was arguably the best game he's ever pitched in the majors (even though he gave up 5 hits). 7 IP, 0 R, 0 BB, 11 K, 99 pitches, 81 strikes (career best pct), 29 whiffs (career high)" - @ Jeff Fletcher

The Los Angeles Angels have one of the best players in the world, and everybody knows it.

Everybody loves the Los Angeles Angels superstar

Mike Trout spent a long time as the only superstar player on the LA Angels. While he is still beloved by the fans, Shohei Ohtani has caught the eye of every fan around the MLB.

Seeing a player accomplish something the world hasn't seen for 100 years is a unique experience that Twitter seems to be enjoying.

This user poses the question about Shohei Ohtani that is totally fair to ask.

"Is Ohtani gonna win MVP again?" - @ Jake

Some recognize how lucky we are to get to watch Shohei Ohtani play baseball.

"We don't deserve Ohtani as a society" - @ frey

This prediction might be a little early, but don't be surprised if it is accurate.

"Give ohtani the CY YOUNG" - @ Brayden Grorud

Shohei Ohtani excites fans like no other player on the planet.

"Ohtani is the most complete baseball player ever" - @ Timothy

The sentiments from Timothy were echoed by others.

"Shohei Ohtani is the best baseball player in the world, no one can tell me different" - @ Minneapolis Miracle Cappers

Shohei Ohtani dominated nearly all the metrics in today's game, posted by Sarah Langs on Twitter.

"Game isn't over yet, but An Ohtani should be being tops in all 4 categories on @SavantTips gamefeed: 2 pitching, 2 hitting" - @ Sarah Langs

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels really ruined this Boston Red Sox fan's day.

This career day from Shohei Ohtani propelled the Los Angeles Angels to victory, and illicted tremendous reactions across social media.

