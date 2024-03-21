“It just stuck” - When Dodgers' star Mookie Betts unveiled heartwarming tale behind his necklace gifted by young fan

LA Dodgers leadoff hitter Mookie Betts is known to wear jewelry on the baseball field but every one of them comes with some memory and a back story. In an appearance on the "Jimmy Kimmel Live" show on October 20, 2022, Betts revealed a story of jewelry gifted by a fan, which has since stuck with him for good reasons.

Betts mentioned that during a spring training game on the road, he walked out of the clubhouse and greeted fans.

"And so, um, walk down and I signed this kid's ball and he gives me a necklace and I'm like, I don't know what I'm about to do with this necklace, you know? I'm saying I don't want to put it in my pocket, I don't want to play those necklace in my pocket," Betts said.

"If I put it in this bag it's full of things, as we talked about earlier, and I don't know, I don't want to lose it because I feel bad. I thought it was pretty cool, so I threw it on and um, the guys liked it, and so since then it just stuck," he added [7:49 onwards].

While in the show, Mookie also showcased two other pieces of jewelry that he wears: one in honor of his dad, Willie Betts and the other about his wife, Brianna Hammond, and his daughter.

Mookie Betts and the Dodgers set the tone in Game 1 of Seoul Series

Much is anticipated from Mookie Betts and the Dodgers this year. Following a historic off-season, fans want nothing short of a World Series title.

On Wednesday, the Dodgers kicked off their regular-season campaign with a game against the San Diego Padres at Gocheok Stadium in Seoul.

Betts hit at the leadoff spot, finishing the game with two hits, one RBI and one walk in four plate appearances.

The Dodgers won the game 5-2, courtesy of Shohei Ohtani, Jason Heyward and Kike Hernandez, who also contributed with an RBI each. Tyler Glasnow, who started the game, pitched 5.0 innings for two earned runs before exiting the game.

They next play the Padres in Game 2 of the Seoul Series on Thursday.

