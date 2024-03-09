“It’s giving dragon ball vibes” - Fans have field day as Freddie Freeman's flawless hip moves brings out epic reactions

First baseman Freddie Freeman and the LA Dodgers are preparing for the upcoming season at Camelback Ranch in Glendale. Recently, in a Spring Training game, Freeman singled to the outfield and made a celebration move that left fans in splits.

Freeman lifted his right leg and made a flawless hip move to celebrate the hit. A user, DodgerMatt, shared the move with his followers on Instagram.

"Freddie does the hip lock," the caption read.

This post ignited a flurry of reactions from fans, who named and reacted to Freeman's hip moves.

"That’s the “pass gas” move lol," one fan said.

"It’s giving dragon ball vibes hahah," another fan said.

Dodgers undecided on the batting position of Freddie Freeman

This was always going to be intriguing for the Dodgers to decide who would bat where, especially at the top of the lineup, which consists of Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman.

Mookie's baserunning makes him the ideal candidate for the leadoff position; Freddie's contact hitting makes him the right man to hit second; and Ohtani's dingers could help add more runs to the scorecard.

However, the first time the Dodgers featured all three All-Stars in a spring training game, Betts was followed by Ohtani, with Freeman hitting third.

Manager Dave Roberts seems settled for this lineup at the moment, but said 'nothing is set in stone.'

“I think we’re going to do this for a while,” Roberts said.

He reasoned that this lineup will allow Ohtani to get more pitches in the zone and the plate discipline of Freddie Freeman should make up for the third spot behind Ohtani.

“Pitchers are still gonna attack Shohei in a specific way, no doubt about it,” Roberts said. “But there’s also a chance that they should be in the strike zone a little bit more than if Freddie wasn’t behind him. ... Freddie is the biggest presence for protection behind Shohei.”

He further said that he wouldn't move on quickly from this lineup.

“It’s not set in stone, and it’s still gotta work and make sense,” Roberts said. “But I do think I can be slow moving on things. I don’t [make a] move just because for a week or two it doesn’t work.” [via LA Times].

With Opening Day nearing, Betts, Ohtani and Freeman are expected to be the order for the time being.

