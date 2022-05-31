“It’s not something that I would do” - Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi voices his disapproval of Gabe Kapler sitting during the American national anthem

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi is the least popular man with his fan base right now. Many are calling for him to be fired. He's the skipper of a team that was supposed to be a legitimate contender this season. They signed two All-Star bats this offseason in Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber. They already owned the reigning National League MVP, Bryce Harper. But after almost 50 games into the season, the Philadelphia Phillies own a losing 21-27 record and are 10.5 games back of the first-place New York Mets.

Joe Girardi has spoken to the press about losing his job. He consistently says he's not worried about it in the most anxious tone possible.

Before this afternoon's game against the San Francisco Giants, Girardi spoke about something else. Reporters asked for his thoughts on Giants manager Gabe Kapler's decision to stay seated during the American national anthem as a form of protest against U.S firearms policies. Girardi gave his opinion.

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi voices his disapproval of Gabe Kapler sitting during the American national anthem

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi said that he wouldn't act likewise to Gabe Kapler.

Being Memorial Day in the United States, Kapler has decided to suspend his protest for one day and stand for the national anthem out of respect for his country's fallen troops. After today, however, Kapler intends to continue his protest "until [he] feels better about the direction of our country."

Here's how Joe Girardi reacted to Kapler's protest.

"You know, everyone has a choice in this country, right?" Girardi said. "I mean, that’s what America is founded on. It’s not the choice that I’ll make."

Girardi made it clear he won't act in the same manner Kapler has done, but at the same time, he acknowledged every American has the freedom to choose.

Girardi continued his opening comment by saying that all of our decisions — Kapler's included — come with consequences.

"But with all the choices we make in life there are consequences, right?" he said. "No matter what you do in life [there are consequences], so you have to be prepared to explain why you do things in the world. And it's not something that I would do."

He ended by reiterating that it's not what he would do.

Girardi left his comments at that. He became the second manager to speak out in opposition to Kapler. The first was Chicago White Sox manager Tony LaRussa. Both managers also made their personal respect for Kapler clear.

