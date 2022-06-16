"James Harden plays for Philly and they wanna complain about traveling?" - Fans roast Philadelphia Phillies mascot calling out Jazz Chisholm for traveling in his basketball-inspired celebration

It's a tough time to be a mascot in the MLB, as the Philadelphia Phillies mascot discovered when he attempted to call Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm for a foul. Jazz Chisholm has been using an NBA Euro step layup as one of his signature celebrations this season, but the Phillie Phanatic believes it to be a travel.

Jomboy Media posted a video of the interaction that sparked plenty of reactions, including an instant one from Jazz Chisholm.

Jazz Chisholm can be seen clearly disputing the call, but the Philadelphia Phillies mascot remains steadfast in his decision that it is in fact a travel. This fun interaction between a mascot and an opposing player is a part of what makes baseball so fun, and the fan interaction it generated is proof.

Philadelphia Phillies mascot gets roasted after interaction with Jazz Chisholm

Even a mascot needs to take a break now and then.

If it was a mascot in any other city, there is a chance that this would have blown over with very little fanfare, but given the presence of James Harden on the Philadelphia 76ers, who is notorious for his use of a step-back shot that many argue is a traveling violation, it opened up the mascot to critiscm.

This fan points out the irony of the situation and is surprised by the actions of the Phillie Phanatic.

This fan points out that Chisolm's celebration would likely be permitted as a play in the modern NBA, just like James Harden's move is.

The Phillie Phanatic is not without his supporters, and they have assigned him a respectable title.

This fan also points out the irony of this moment with James Harden representing the same city as the Phillie Phanatic.

This fan is excited by this moment, and it seems like it is generating an interest in baseball for him, which is the best-case scenario.

This fan praises the young stud Jazz Chisholm, who has been a target of recent criticism for his style of play.

This fan agrees with the call from the Philadelphia Phillies mascot and uses the opportunity to take a shot at referees in the NBA.

This moment of light-hearted fun from the Philadelphia Phillies Phillie Phanatic and Jazz Chisholm is a great reminder that baseball is, at it's core, supposed to be fun. Far too often we can lose sight of that, so a reminder like this every now and then is exactly what we need.

