Jarren Duran Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for Red Sox sensation taking MLB by storm

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has been one of the most electric players in the MLB since getting called up on Monday, April 17. Through 10 games with the big club, Duran has batted .400 with a home run and 10 RBIs, leaving Red Sox fans enamored with the 26-year-old outfielder.

However, this level of production has seemingly come out of nowhere as Jarren Duran has struggled during previous appearances in the MLB. Through 101 games in the Majors, Duran has hit .237 with six home runs and 37 RBIs. This has caused some fans to push for the Red Sox to trade him away while he is hot.

The problem with trading away Jarren Duran at the age of 26 is that this could be a true breakout since he is entering his athletic prime. While the argument may simply be that Duran is on a hot streak, his value may never be higher.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sox Express @SoxExpress #WooSox /

Hitting south of .200 in Worcester. Look for him to be a trade piece in July or August. #RedSox Jarren Duran was called up last season and couldn't really control his words or fly balls, and some claimed a lack of hustle.Hitting south of .200 in Worcester. Look for him to be a trade piece in July or August. #WooSox / #RedSox Jarren Duran was called up last season and couldn't really control his words or fly balls, and some claimed a lack of hustle.Hitting south of .200 in Worcester. Look for him to be a trade piece in July or August.

"#WooSox / #RedSox Jarren Duran was called up last season and couldn't really control his words or fly balls, and some claimed a lack of hustle. Hitting south of .200 in Worcester. Look for him to be a trade piece in July or August." - @SoxExpress

If the Boston Red Sox elect to trade Duran, here are three teams that may take a shot at the red-hot outfielder.

The Oakland Athletics have nothing to lose at this point

If there was any team that could afford to take a gamble on a young player breaking out, it's the Oakland Athletics. While the club is seemingly on a mission to trade away any player with any value, they can restock the cabinet by landing Duran via trade.

The Red Sox are in a confusing stage as well considering they let Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez walk in free agency. However, Boston is much closer to competing than Oakland, so they may be able to move the outfielder for a piece that may fit their plans moving forward.

Brock Holt Fan @BrockHoltFan14 i just saw i think sammy james tweet about this but i really like a trade that would go like jarren duran for sam moll of the athletics. he could be the addition if the sox don't go for britton since they talked about making a final move for the pen i just saw i think sammy james tweet about this but i really like a trade that would go like jarren duran for sam moll of the athletics. he could be the addition if the sox don't go for britton since they talked about making a final move for the pen

"i just saw i think sammy james tweet about this but i really like a trade that would go like jarren duran for sam moll of the athletics. he could be the addition if the sox don't go for britton since they talked about making a final move for the pen" - @BrockHoltFan14

The San Francisco Giants could use some youth in the outfield

If the San Francisco Giants were to land Duran in a trade, it's unlikely that he would find himself in an everyday role. However, he could be an intriguing addition to the club given the fact that the majority of their outfielders are over 30 years old.

If Duran is for real, they could land a young, affordable outfielder with several years of team control remaining on his contract. If he regresses to his career norms, he will likely be a low-cost acquisition that they can develop over time.

The Detroit Tigers could add Jarren Duran to their young core

One of the teams that is on the verge of righting the ship is the Detroit Tigers. With several top prospects on their roster, the Tigers may be a few moves away from returning to playoff contention. This is where Duran could enter the fold.

ghost of johnny pow-days gode @GhostOfJohnGode @helllbabe if bozo jarren duran helps my sweet beautiful son alex verdugo win baseball games I will root for him (to sign a big contract after he is traded to the tigers) @helllbabe if bozo jarren duran helps my sweet beautiful son alex verdugo win baseball games I will root for him (to sign a big contract after he is traded to the tigers)

"if bozo jarren duran helps my sweet beautiful son alex verdugo win baseball games I will root for him (to sign a big contract after he is traded to the tigers)" - @GhostOfJohnGode

With a $575,000 salary, the Tigers may be able to land the outfielder for a useful veteran that could help the Red Sox return to the postseason. A pitcher such as Eduardo Rodriguez could make his return to Boston in a package involving Duran.

Poll : 0 votes