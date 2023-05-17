Jazz Chisholm Jr. Injury: Health Status and expected recovery timetable for Marlins star sidelined by turf toe

The Miami Marlins are expected to be without their electric superstar Jazz Chisholm Jr. for the next 4-6 weeks with a turf toe injury. The Bahamian outfielder suffered the injury on Saturday after colliding with the wall on a catch attempt. While the initial X-rays came back negative, further examination by a specialist revealed that the injury was more severe than expected.

Marlins Manager Skip Schumaker announced that the team would be without their star for 4-6 weeks, however, there is a possibility that it could be longer than that timeline.

He exited Saturday's game early following a collision with the wall. The Marlins placed Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the IL with turf toe, per @CraigMish He exited Saturday's game early following a collision with the wall. The Marlins placed Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the IL with turf toe, per @CraigMish. He exited Saturday's game early following a collision with the wall. https://t.co/KWrynxRYO4

The loss of Chisholm is a serious blow to the Marlins' lineup, as he has been an effective member of their current lineup, which will now be without three members of their outfield. Chisholm joins both Jesus Sanchez (hamstring strain) and Avisail Garcia (back tightness).

Former Colorado Rockies prospect Garrett Hampson is expected to take the majority of the reps in center field while Chisholm is sidelined. Last season's steals leader Jon Berti may also see an expanded role in the outfield until some of the Marlins work their way back into the lineup.

A look at Jazz Chisholm's injury track record throughout his MLB career

While one of the most exciting players in the MLB, Jazz Chisholm's aggressive playstyle has seemingly led to a wide array of injuries throughout his short MLB career. Earlier this season, Chisholm injured his shoulder after colliding with Minnesota Twins second baseman Kyle Farmer.

During the 2021 season, while attempting to make an athletic diving catch, Chisholm landed awkwardly on his left shoulder, hitting the IL with a left shoulder bone contusion.

Jazz Chisholm Jr walks off in lots of pain after landing hard and awkwardly on his shoulder WHY CAN'T WE HAVE NICE THINGS?!?!Jazz Chisholm Jr walks off in lots of pain after landing hard and awkwardly on his shoulder https://t.co/CokcjzHJTq

Last season, the Miami Marlins All-Star missed the majority of the year with a stress fracture in his lower back. It was a devastating blow for the second baseman who was selected to his first career All-Star Team. Prior to his back injury last season, Chisholm was enjoying the best year of his career, recording 14 homers, 12 stolen bases, and 45 RBIs in 60 games.

Here's hoping Jazz has a speedy recovery as baseball is better with him in playing.

