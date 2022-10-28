Men of Steal: The Stolen Base Leaders of 2022

While power stats such as home runs and strikeouts get all the attention, the stolen base can be just as important to a team's success if executed correctly. Superstars such as Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper, and Pete Alonso are known for their home runs and massive RBI totals; it's the unsung heroes and table-setters that get on base in front of those stars that influence those RBI numbers.

The lead-off batters for MLB teams are characterized by their on-base abilities and elite base running skills. While these players may not be household names, they can have as much of an impact on the game as someone who hits a home run.

Super 70s Sports @Super70sSports You have just been credited by MLB with a stolen base simply for looking at this tweet You have just been credited by MLB with a stolen base simply for looking at this tweet https://t.co/qiVmndrOnk

The true value of base-stealing might not be known by casual fans, but if a lead-off hitter is able to get into scoring position, the pressure increases on the pitcher. This may lead to a pitching mistake and eventual home run.

In 2022, three players stole more bases than anyone else, Jon Berti, Jorge Mateo, and Cedric Mullins. The Miami Marlins' Jon Berti finished with 41 stolen bases, while Mateo had 35, and Mullins had 34.

I ate your last liver @pizayes 7. Jon Berti, UTIL

Maybe one of the most underrated players in the MLB. Amazing player on the basepaths. 7. Jon Berti, UTILMaybe one of the most underrated players in the MLB. Amazing player on the basepaths. https://t.co/MGiO8p7QQC

The Baltimore Orioles' 2022 season was more successful than anyone every predicted, finishing with a record of 83-79. Being that Mateo and Mullins both played for an Orioles team that finished 24th in total home runs, the stolen bases were a key factor in manufacturing runs for Baltimore.

Who has the most All-Time Stolen Bases in MLB history?

Rickey Henderson and it is not even close. Henderson has the most stolen bases in MLB history with an untouchable record of 1,406. He is the only player in history to have more than 1,000 swipes and has 468 more than the next man on the list, Lou Brock. The 468 difference is good for 47th all-time, that's how dominant Henderson was throughout his 25-year career.

Kent @RealKentMurphy A player could steal 60 bases a year for 22 straight years and Ricky Henderson would still have more stolen bases A player could steal 60 bases a year for 22 straight years and Ricky Henderson would still have more stolen bases 🐐 https://t.co/9hNmVkwQ2i

In comparison, Jon Berti led the MLB with 41 swiped bases, while Henderson's single-season record in the modern era was 130. There will never be another base-runner like Rickey Henderson. The closest anyone has gotten to his record since 2000 was Jose Reyes, who managed 78 total in 2007.

With very few records in all sports that will never be touched, Henderson's will be safe for as long as baseball exists.

