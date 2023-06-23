Former Major League Baseball player Jeremy Giambi tragically passed away at the age of 47. Authorities have confirmed that Giambi died by suicide at his parents' home in Claremont on Feb 9, 2022, east of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has determined his death to be a suicide resulting from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The news has sent shockwaves through the baseball community, leaving fans and fellow players mourning the loss of a talented athlete.

Jeremy Giambi enjoyed a six-season career in the major leagues, playing as an outfielder and first baseman for several teams. He had stints with the Kansas City Royals from 1998 to 1999, the Oakland Athletics from 2000 to 2002, the Philadelphia Phillies in 2002, and the Boston Red Sox from 2002 to 2003.

During the investigation into the BALCO steroid scandal, Jeremy Giambi testified before a federal grand jury and openly admitted to using steroids. In a 2005 interview with The Kansas City Star, he acknowledged his mistake, apologized, and expressed a desire to move forward from his past actions.

"It's something I did. I apologize. I made a mistake. I moved on," Giambi told the newspaper.

His admission came after his brother Jason also acknowledged steroid use during grand jury testimony that was leaked to the press.

The Mitchell Report on steroid usage in baseball, released in 2007, implicated Jeremy as one of the athletes to whom BALCO founder Victor Conte claimed to have sold anabolic steroids.

Jeremy Giambi's notable achievements include participating in the postseason twice with the Athletics. His name became forever intertwined with baseball history during the 2001 American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.

It was in that series that Giambi was famously tagged out at home plate on Derek Jeter's iconic 'flip' toss.

Jeremy Giambi's career in MLB

Jeremy G iambi #7...

Giambi had a notable career in MLB, playing for four teams from 1998 to 2003. He spent the majority of his career with the Oakland Athletics. There, he played alongside his older brother, Jason Giambi, during the team's successful division championship-winning season in 2000.

Jeremy's best season came in 2001 when he achieved a batting average of .283 with 12 home runs and 57 runs batted in. He also performed well in the Division Series, hitting .308 despite the Athletics' loss to the New York Yankees.

Following his brother's departure to the Yankees as a free agent, Jeremy's playing time declined. He moved between three teams over the next two seasons before ultimately finishing his career in the minor leagues.

In his MLB career, Giambi compiled a .263 batting average with 52 home runs and 209 RBIs.

The baseball community mourns the loss of Jeremy Giambi, remembering him for his contributions to the sport. His passing serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges many athletes face both in their careers and in their personal lives.

