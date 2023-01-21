Joe DiMaggio vs Ted Williams: Comparing the careers of the two MLB greats

Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams sit unquestionably in the pantheon of the greatest to ever play baseball. Both remain as the best hitters in baseball history. DiMaggio set the all-time MLB hit streak, recording a base hit in 56 consecutive games, whereas Williams is the last player to finish a season with a batting average above .400.

"He started baseball's famous streak - That's got us all aglow - He's just a man and not a freak - Joltin' Joe DiMaggio!" #MLB #Yankees #History," Baseball by BSmile tweeted.

It may be impossible to determine who the better player was, as they both rank in the upper echelon of baseball history. Combined, they have five MVP awards, 32 All-Star selections, nine World Series titles and two Triple Crowns, as well as both players being enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Here is a deeper dive into the careers of Ted Williams and Joe DiMaggio.

Ted Williams, arguably the greatest hitter in MLB history

Williams once said, "All I want out of life is that when I walk down the street, folks will say, 'There goes the greatest hitter that ever lived.'" Depending on who you ask, Williams achieved that goal.

Teddy Ballgame spent his entire 19-year MLB career with the Boston Red Sox, although he missed five seasons serving in the military. Williams served as a fighter pilot in both World War II and the Korean War.

OldTimeHardball @OleTimeHardball Ted Williams led the AL in OPS 10x….and fought 2 wars



Baseball legend. American badass Ted Williams led the AL in OPS 10x….and fought 2 warsBaseball legend. American badass https://t.co/KuD1HO3HNn

"Ted Williams led the AL in OPS 10x….and fought 2 wars. Baseball legend. American badass," OldTimeHardball tweeted.

Ted Williams was selected as an All-Star in every season he played, finishing behind only Hank Aaron (25), Willie Mays (24), Stan Musial (24) and Mickey Mantle (20) for most career appearances.

Upon his retirement in 1960, Williams hit 521 home runs, with 1,839 RBIs, while also finishing with a career .344 batting average and an MLB record .489 OBP. He won the batting title six times, two MVP awards and two Triple Crowns.

"Joltin'" Joe DiMaggio, the Yankee Clipper

DiMaggio, who, like Williams, spent his entire career with the same team, the New York Yankees. DiMaggio sits only behind teammate Yogi Berra (10) for the most career World Series titles, winning nine times.

DiMaggio and Williams both had striking similarities throughout their careers. Not only did they both serve in World War II, but they were both selected as an All-Star in every season of their careers.

BaseballHistoryNut @nut_history Joe DiMaggio looks out to the flag at half mast in honor of Lou Gehrig. Briggs Stadium Joe DiMaggio looks out to the flag at half mast in honor of Lou Gehrig. Briggs Stadium https://t.co/w33HEQWjxT

"Joe DiMaggio looks out to the flag at half mast in honor of Lou Gehrig. Briggs Stadium," BaseballHistoryNut tweeted.

DiMaggio retired in 1951, finishing with 361 home runs, 1,537 RBIs and a .325 batting average. A three-time MVP, DiMaggio was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1955.

