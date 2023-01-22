Owner John Henry and his team received a cold welcome from the Boston Red Sox fans upon their entrance to the 2023 Winter Weekend. The opening night of the two-day event did not turn out as planned for the ownership group. Henry was accompanied by president and CEO Sam Kennedy, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, and manager Alex Correa.

Red Sox fans have reached a boiling point with the Fenway Sports Group and saw Friday's event as the perfect opportunity to vent. The organization's decline since winning the World Series in 2018 has been humbling.

Chris Henrique @ChrisHenrique John Henry met with tons of boos from Red Sox Nation. John Henry met with tons of boos from Red Sox Nation. https://t.co/1lyXVMQNFa

This is not the first time that Henry has been booed by his own supporters. A few weeks ago, locals heckled and booed the longtime owner at an NHL Winter Classic game at Fenway Park.

MLB fans took to Twitter to discuss the stunning scenes at the town hall event.

Dumpster Fire @soxofred @ChrisHenrique Unless they bought tickets for the EXPRESS purpose of booing him, I don't understand why anyone would even be there. This organization no longer cares one little bit about the fans. @ChrisHenrique Unless they bought tickets for the EXPRESS purpose of booing him, I don't understand why anyone would even be there. This organization no longer cares one little bit about the fans.

Jeff Hubert @HubertJeff @ChrisHenrique Good .. yes we won four but every year is a new year with a championship as a goal. You don’t settle and say we won four. Each year you play to win it all and a beer budget when your making billions from us fans and putting a subpar product out there and finishing last sucks @ChrisHenrique Good .. yes we won four but every year is a new year with a championship as a goal. You don’t settle and say we won four. Each year you play to win it all and a beer budget when your making billions from us fans and putting a subpar product out there and finishing last sucks

@ChrisHenrique He deserves it for what that team has become @ChrisHenrique He deserves it for what that team has become🃏

AnthonyRich @race565 @ChrisHenrique I’m tired of coming in last place @ChrisHenrique I’m tired of coming in last place

Boston finished in last place in the American League East in 2022. Barring the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, it was the club's worst finish since 2014. After winning two World Series over the previous decade, the fanbase had expected more.

Under the ownership of John Henry, several big name stars, including Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts, have not been re-signed. The World Series winning side has been shredded with players being shipped off to different teams. This has been one of the main reasons for the fanbase's anger.

Red Sox voiced their frustrations at John Henry after finishing last in the division in 2022

Rafael Devers reacts during his at bat in the third inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium

Fenway Sports Group insists that they have no plans to sell the Boston Red Sox. The group purchased the team in 2002 and have led the club to four World Series titles. It is important to note that, prior to their arrival, the Red Sox had not won a championship in 86 years.

NBC Sports Boston @NBCSBoston



reacts to fans booing Red Sox (and Penguins ) owner John Henry during the Winter Classic at Fenway this afternoon "Every bit of outrage Red Sox fans feel is justified, I don't care how many World Series they've won." @jtomase reacts to fans booing Red Sox (and Penguins) owner John Henry during the Winter Classic at Fenway this afternoon "Every bit of outrage Red Sox fans feel is justified, I don't care how many World Series they've won."@jtomase reacts to fans booing Red Sox (and Penguins 😒) owner John Henry during the Winter Classic at Fenway this afternoon https://t.co/hxt6WhcKZE

John Henry, along with his staff, believe that they are building a competitive team. The pressure will be on for Alex Cora and the team to perform next year. No team will be under as much pressure as the Boston Red Sox to get off to a strong start.

