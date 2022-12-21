Johnny Cueto: Top 3 landing spots for the free agent pitcher

While some of the biggest named pitchers in free agency have already been signed, veteran Johnny Cueto is still waiting to see which team he will land with. The soon-to-be 37-year-old pitcher enjoyed a career renaissance in the 2022 season with the Chicago White Sox, pitching to a 8-10 record and a 3.35 ERA.

Cueto has drawn plenty of interest around the league, with several teams reportedly interested in signing the two-time All-Star. The Toronto Blue Jays have been the team most heavily linked to the pitcher. However, the Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds have also expressed interest in the 15-year pro's services.

Jon Morosi @jonmorosi



@MLB The #Marlins are among the teams staying in touch with Johnny Cueto's camp, sources say. There could be an opening in Miami's rotation if they trade Pablo López. @MLB Network The #Marlins are among the teams staying in touch with Johnny Cueto's camp, sources say. There could be an opening in Miami's rotation if they trade Pablo López. @MLB @MLBNetwork

"The #Marlins are among the teams staying in touch with Johnny Cueto's camp, sources say. There could be an opening in Miami's rotation if they trade Pablo López. @MLB @MLBNetwork" - Jon Morosi

No matter where he lands, he should be an asset to his new team. Here is a closer look at the three teams most heavily interested in Cueto's services and which would be the best fit.

#1 Johnny Cueto could thrive with the Toronto Blue Jays

Of the three teams most heavily linked to Johnny Cueto, the Blue Jays make the most sense for everyone involved. With Toronto being a legitimate contender, Cueto could find himself in the hunt for his second career World Series title.

ZaxNewsStand @ZaxNewsStand Blue Jays Have Shown Interest In Johnny Cueto The Blue Jays made a notable addition to their rotation this week by signing right-hander Chris Bassitt to a three-year … Blue Jays Have Shown Interest In Johnny Cueto The Blue Jays made a notable addition to their rotation this week by signing right-hander Chris Bassitt to a three-year …

"Blue Jays Have Shown Interest In Johnny Cueto The Blue Jays made a notable addition to their rotation this week by signing right-hander Chris Bassitt to a three-year …" - ZaxNewsStand

Cueto could join a strong Toronto Blue Jays rotation that currently features Alek Manoah, Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, and Yusei Kikuchi. The veteran starter would slot in perfectly as the fifth man in the Blue Jays rotation, moving Kikuchi to the bullpen.

#2 Cueto in Miami?

The Miami Marlins could look to Johnny Cueto to fill a potential opening in their rotation if the team decides to move one of their starters in a trade. If he were to sign with the Marlins, he would be able to secure a starting job, allowing him to build his value for a potential trade or another contract next season.

Cueto would join a solid Marlins rotation that features reigning National League Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara, Trevor Rodgers, Jesus Luzardo, Edward Cabrera, and Braxton Garrett. That would be the case if Miami trades Pablo Lopez, who has been heavily rumored to be moved this offseason.

#3 A reunion with the Reds?

While the Cincinnati Reds are coming off of a disappointing 62-100 season, the addition of veteran Johnny Cueto could benefit the Reds both in the short and long term. If he is able to sustain his low home run rate, Cueto could overcome the hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

Jon Morosi @jonmorosi



Cueto, who turns 37 in February, made his



Network Source: #Reds have expressed interest in a reunion with Johnny Cueto, a free agent after pitching 158 1/3 innings this year.Cueto, who turns 37 in February, made his @MLB debut with Cincinnati in 2008. @MLB Network Source: #Reds have expressed interest in a reunion with Johnny Cueto, a free agent after pitching 158 1/3 innings this year. Cueto, who turns 37 in February, made his @MLB debut with Cincinnati in 2008. @MLBNetwork

"Source: #Reds have expressed interest in a reunion with Johnny Cueto, a free agent after pitching 158 1/3 innings this year. Cueto, who turns 37 in February, made his @MLB debut with Cincinnati in 2008. @MLBNetwork" - Jon Morosi

Cueto will most likely want to play for a World Series contender at this stage of his career and his veteran leadership will provide stability to the young Reds rotation. In what could be a similar situation to what he would get with the Marlins, he could boost his value for a potential mid-season trade or a new contract next offseason.

Poll : 0 votes