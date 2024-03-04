Jordan Montgomery Landing Spots: 3 reasons why Red Sox make perfect sense for ex-Ranger

Fresh off a World Series campaign with the Texas Rangers, Jordan Montgomery remains unsigned. This entire offseason, he was part of various rumors that tied him to the Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants.

According to Bleacher Report, the Red Sox have met Montgomery and his agent, Scott Boras. Let's delve into why the Red Sox may be a perfect destination for the ex-Ranger.

3 reasons why Jordan Montgomery and the Red Sox are a perfect match

1) Need for front-of-the-rotation type pitcher

Last year, ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote that the Red Sox would be looking to add a starting option for the 2024 season. Jordan Montgomery perfectly fits the bill and could be a valuable upgrade to the Red Sox rotation, which has seen some action this offseason.

Last December, the Red Sox traded lefty Chris Sale to the Braves, leaving one slot open for a potential Montgomery move. The current roster includes Bryan Bello, Nick Pivetta, Lucas Giolito, Kutter Crawford and Garrett Whitlock.

2) Montgomery gets to spend more time with his wife

There's an upside for Jordan Montgomery if he chooses Boston as his next destination. His wife, Mckenzie, currently working at a Boston Hospital. This will entice Montgomery to sign with the Red Sox, as he will get to spend more time with his wife.

3) Red Sox have room to give Montgomery what he wants

The Red Sox may be a viable option for Montgomery, given his age. Offering a short-term deal for the pitcher might be risky, as he may look to secure his future this season. Montgomery is reportedly waiting for a deal that surpasses Aaron Nola's seven-year, $172 million contract.

Big-market teams that are competitive right now may not have spent this much money over the years. However, teams like the Boston Red Sox, who are looking to make that jump, are more likely to award him a contract of that nature.

