Jordyn Huitema's animated post-match jig with teammate Julia Grosso after securing a seat at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, truly stole the show!

"2024 Olympic boundddd❤️🍁" - Source, @jordynhuitema Instagram.

The pair of Canadian women's soccer players could be seen unwinding to DJ Khaled's hit song "All I Do Is Win" post their 2-1 win over the Jamaicans in the CONCACAF Women's Championship, which ultimately sealed them a prized spot at the next Olympic Games in Paris.

Huitema who even contributed to the win with a crucial 50th-minute goal, seemed particularly ecstatic post the game. She along with Grosso not only put up a dance clinic for everybody in attendance but also willed the crowd to join in.

She received a rousing applause from everybody in the stadium, and stole a million hearts more online!

Fans showered the Canadian star with love, praising her for her contribution, while also applauding his scintillating dance moves.

Here are some of the best reactions to her impromptu post-game dance celebration:

Fans react to Jordyn Huitema and Julia Grosso post-match celebration - Source, @jordynhuitema, Instagram

Jordyn Huitema's current relationship

Canadian National Women's Soccer star Jordyn Huitema is currently in a relationship with Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez.

As per reports, the pair met via social media and soon hit it off. Reports also suggest that it was Huitema who reached out to Julio first. The pair have been spotted together on numerous occasions, and have even shared pictures of each other on their social media.

"Seattle has been good this year :))" - Source, @jordynhuitema Instagram.

After keeping it under wraps for a while, the couple made their relationship public on October 31, 2022, making it Instagram-official.

This isn't the first famous sporting personality Huitema has dated. She previously was in a relationship with fellow Canadian, star of the men's soccer team, Alphonso Davies.