Josh Hader Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for star MLB reliever

Josh Hader has been an excellent closer once again this year, but it has not translated to any success for the San Diego Padres. They've floundered despite the third-highest payroll in baseball and are currently five games under .500 and 10 games back of first.

While they're not likely to clean house, Josh Hader is a prime trade candidate. Several teams could benefit from adding him, so here are a few that should consider it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Where Josh Hader could go at the deadline

3) Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays watched their massive AL East lead turn into a deficit. They also have the 20th-ranked bullpen on Fangraphs' depth chart. These two things could be related, but regardless, they need bullpen depth and Josh Hader would be an excellent addition.

2) New York Yankees

The New York Yankees seemingly have a top tier bullpen. Their 3.21 pen ERA is tops in baseball. However, based on the Fangraphs' fWAR projections, they're 22nd. The pen is also top heavy, so adding Hader could provide another high leverage arm to help stretch the pitchers even further.

1) Cincinnati Reds

Will Josh Hader be sent out at the deadline?

The Cincinnati Reds have the worst bullpen of any contender according to the Fangraphs' depth chart. They are 23rd in the league there, so they can definitely afford to shore up the back end. Josh Hader would be arguably the best addition anyone can make to their pen at this stage.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!