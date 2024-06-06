June 6th MLB DraftKings and FanDuel Picks: Build a winning lineup with Aaron Judge, Tatis Jr., and more

There are 10 MLB games on the slate today, which means a lot of superstars will be playing. There are also several good pitchers going, all of which is very useful for Daily Fantasy Sports players. Here's everything you need to know, including which MLB players you have to have in your lineup today.

Top MLB DFS pitchers for June 6

Tanner Houck ($9,800 on DraftKings, $11,000 on FanDuel)

Tanner Houck has been arguably the best pitcher in baseball. He sports a 1.85 ERA (third in MLB) and has a WHIP under 1.00. The Boston Red Sox ace should be in DFS lineups every time he's on the mound, even against the vaunted Atlanta Braves.

Hunter Greene ($8,200 on DraftKings, $9,900 on FanDuel)

Hunter Greene is a good DFS pick

Hunter Greene features a very solid 3.44 ERA and has the 14th-most strikeouts in all of baseball (76). The Cincinnati Reds superstar is a great pick most days, and today he will face the dismal Colorado Rockies.

Sonny Gray ($9,500 on DraftKings, $10,600 on FanDuel)

Sonny Gray boasts a very clean 3.00 ERA this year along with 77 strikeouts already. He's been great for the St. Louis Cardinals, and he's worth a start since he's facing the struggling Houston Astros.

Hottest MLB DFS hitters for June 6

Aaron Judge ($6,400 on DraftKings, $4,800 on FanDuel)

There isn't anyone on the planet hotter than Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star went 1/3 with a triple, a walk, and 5 RBI in last night's win over the Minnesota Twins. He hasn't homered in three games, so he's likely to hit one again soon.

Fernando Tatis Jr. ($5,500 on DraftKings, $3,800 on FandDuel)

Use Fernando Tatis Jr. in DFS lineups

Fernando Tatis Jr. is one of the league's best young talents. He is capable of hitting home runs and stealing bases every single game, so the San Diego Padres star should be in your lineup today.

Juan Soto ($6,300 on DraftKings, $4,500 on FanDuel)

Juan Soto has been one of the best players in MLB this year and has the fourth-best batting average in baseball to go with 17 home runs. He's been excellent for the Yankees and you should take advantage.

Bargain MLB DFS picks for June 6

Bryan Reynolds ($4,200 on DraftKings, $2,900 on FanDuel)

Bryan Reynolds is off to a bit of a slow start for the Pittsburgh Pirates this year. However, he's due for a breakout eventually because he's just too talented. At the low price of $2,900 on FanDuel, it's incredibly difficult to find good hitters like Reynolds.

Corbin Carroll ($4,400 on DraftKings, $3,000 on FanDuel)

Pick Corbin Carroll at a discount

There's a reason Corbin Carroll is so discounted, and it's because he's struggled mightily in 2024. However, at this price, there are very few players as talented as the Arizona Diamondbacks star, so you should take advantage of the price and grab him today.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($4,800 on DraftKings, $3,400 on FanDuel)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been very good this season despite his team's poor record. He's hitting .291 this year, so he is a safe bet to pick up some hits for your DFS lineup. At this low price, that is extremely useful.

