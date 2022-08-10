“Just put the ball into the damn street” “Nice meatball pitch” - MLB Twitter reacts to towering home run by Atlanta Braves slugger Austin Riley at Fenway Park

The Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox opened up a two-game series at Fenway Park tonight. During the game, Braves slugger Austin Riley belted out a towering home run for his 30th of the season. The home run came off veteran left-hander Rich Hill. The ball was hit so far that it went out of Fenway Park and into the Boston streets.
"AUSTIN RILEY 500 FEET FOR HIS 30TH WHAT DOES THIS BRAVES LINEUP DO" - Jared Carrabis
Austin Riley is now batting .299 with 30 home runs and 72 runs batted in. This is a breakout season for the young third baseman, who signed a 10-year contract extension with the Braves.
Many fans took to Twitter to react to the towering home run off the bat of Austin Riley. Here's a look at some of the best reactions across the platform tonight.
The pitch from Rich Hill was a hanging breaking ball. A meatball pitch for big leaguers to hit.
The Braves seem to thrive on beating up on bad teams.
One of the farthest home runs down the left field line at Fenway.
One Red Sox fan doesn't understand why the team continues to pitch Rich Hill as he continues to struggle. Hill entered play tonight with a 4-5 record and a 4.52 ERA.
Some fans respect Jared Carrabis even more for doing this tweet against the team he roots for.
Overall, what a home run by Austin Riley as he continues to put himself into the conversation for NL MVP.
MLB Player Profile: Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves Third Baseman
Austin Riley was drafted in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Atlanta Braves. Riley spent four and a half seasons in the minor leagues before making his MLB debut on May 15, 2019 for the Braves.
In Riley's first season, the league was able to see the type of power potential he has, blasting 18 home runs in 80 games. The 2021 season proved to be Riley's breakout season. Riley was able to vastly improve his contact to go along with his enormous power at the plate.
In 2021, Austin Riley batted .303 with 33 home runs and 107 RBIs. It was good enough to finish seventh in the NL MVP and helped lead the Braves to a World Series title.
Now, in 2022, Riley has already belted out 30 home runs. And we're still in the month of August.
