"Take your fu****g time" - Justin Verlander's MLB analyst brother confirms the reason Madison Bumgarner was ejected from the game

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner has always garnered attention for his off-the-field moments, such as signing an overpriced contract with Arizona and injuring himself in a dirt bike accident (the first time he'd ever miss games due to injury). He's also garnered attention for his mannerisms on the field, as he is occasionally seen shouting at opposing players or umpires. Today, his fame came at the hands of a very peculiar umpire.

Certainly appears Bumgarner was ejected for saying SOMETHING along the lines of “Take your f*ing time” Certainly appears Bumgarner was ejected for saying SOMETHING along the lines of “Take your f*ing time” 😂😂😂 https://t.co/4d6CLLpLBT

During a matchup against the Miami Marlins, Bumgarner was tossed after a foreign substance inspection on his throwing hand.

Madison Bumgarner ejected after interaction with umpire Dan Bellino

While it initially seemed that Bumgarner was being unnecessarily aggressive in the encounter, additional footage revealed that umpire Dan Bellino may have been baiting Madison Bumgarner into a reaction that would merit ejection after only one inning of play.

“Here you see Bellino, not even looking down at his hands. He’s just waiting. He keeps waiting, looking for Bumgarner to look up, and then when they make that eye contact...” https://t.co/XlIY1Rry3W

It appeared as though Bellino was not even inspecting Bumgarner's hand for substances such as Spider Tack. This led many to speculate the true intentions behind the ejection, as Madison Bumgarner was approached by reporters after the game concluded. Bumgarner stated he has had no previous issues with that umpire, and that he was unaware as to whether the issue stemmed from his comments to the home plate umpire. However, as stated in the video, he does not regret his actions.

(via Madison Bumgarner is just as confused as we all are about his ejection today(via @BALLYSPORTSAZ Madison Bumgarner is just as confused as we all are about his ejection today(via @BALLYSPORTSAZ) https://t.co/SPOCFBfEqn

The Diamondbacks defeated the Marlins 8-7, making them a .500 team. It's unclear if Bumgarner will wait a full turn in the rotation since he only threw one inning.

Arizona Diamondbacks v Miami Marlins

Madison Bumgarner has always found himself in the midst of headlines during his baseball career. The Arizona Diamondbacks southpaw from Hudson, North Carolina, who was a first-round pick for the San Francisco Giants, has garnered attention for a variety of reasons. He was a key member of the storied Giants teams, led by Bruce Bochy, that won three World Series titles in the span of five years. Bumgarner has a career 0.25 ERA in World Series play. He was also known to have a hefty bat, especially for a pitcher, as he would sometimes pinch hit when he wasn't on the mound.

