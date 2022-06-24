Kathryne Padgett: 3 things to know about Alex Rodriguez's rumored girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez is no longer grieving his breakup with singer Jennifer Lopez. Yes, you read that right. The former New York Yankees athlete has reportedly started dating model Kathryne Padgett.

Rumors of a budding romance between Kathryne and A-Rod started way back in January when they were spotted at an NFL game together. More recently, they were seen attending an NBA game courtside and cruising in Alex Rodriguez's apple red Porsche.

Here are 3 things you probably didn’t know about Alex Rodriguez's new girlfriend.

Kathryne Padgett’s a fitness model and bodybuilder

Kathryne’s Instagram account is loaded with pictures and videos of herself doing exercises and heavy weight lifting in the gym. She is also the director of a nutrition company called Doyle Sports Performance.

"Train back with me!! This lift is perfect for when you have access to a gym & plenty of time to train!! No cardio after- just 10 min on the stairclimber to warm up" - Kathryne Padgett

Even on vacations too, Kathryne doesn’t leave her routine.

"10 EXERCISE CORE *3 rounds ~ 10 reps/ exercise* Getting it in on vacation!!" - Kathryne

She said she was enhancing her experience by starting the day feeling good strong.

Kathryne Padgett’s a hard-core sports fan

Padgett was spotted at several baseball and basketball games earlier this year, which shows she definitely loves sports.

"Sunday night coaching 😉 Who do you have winning Game 7?!" - Kathryne

Alex Rodrigues doesn’t miss a chance to compliment Kathryne. Here’s proof.

Kathryne Padgett and Alex Rodriguez Instagram

Oh yes, being with A-Rod is a plus.

Kathryne Padgett was a soccer player

Her Instagram posts reveal she played soccer in the past.

"my bestie gal left for Scotland today to play PRO soccer 😭😭 so proud of you chevsies! ... CONGRATS & I LOVE U & I MISS U ALREADY <3" - Kathryne

Kathryne is also associated with Vital Apparel and regularly promotes the brand on her social media account. She has more than 32,000 Instagram followers and uses the platform to endorse fitness brands like Alchemy Labs.

A-Rod and Kathryne haven't officially discussed their relationship yet, and they probably won't for some time. He doesn't want to rush things, a source said. This is the first relationship A-Rod has been in since breaking up with Jennifer Lopez last year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far