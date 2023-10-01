American newscaster and TV personality Kelly Nash swooned her fans and friends with an adorable ten-photo series alongside husband and MLB star Dallas Keuchel on Friday night!

"God be like, “wait until you see how it all comes together…” - Kelly Nash, Instagram.

The couple in high spirits, were photographed together in an MLB dugout. Kelly looked glowing as always, sporting a Minnesota Twins jacket with a casual pair of jeans and a red top. Keuchel in his training gear and customary reverse cap, could be soaking in the moment too with his lovely wife!

Fans, friends, and other MLB WAGs were quick to jump on the bandwagon to let the couple know what they felt of them, and they were on niceties.

Kacie Hosmer and Kara McCullers, MLB WAGs too, made sure to spread the love with the adorable couple. Kacie commented "OMG BASEBALLS DANNY AND SANDY" on her post, while Kara chimed in with an "Omggggg ughhh you two" followed by a starstruck emoji.

Others too made their admiration for the couple known in the comment section, with various fans going to the extent of calling them the perfect couple.

Here are a few more of the best reactions from the MLB fraternity to Kelly Nash's image with husband Dallas Keuchel:

Fans react to Kelly Nash & Dallas Keuchel photograph - Source, @kellynash, Instagram

Kelly Nash and Dallas Keuchel's relationship timeline

Kelly Nash and Dallas Keuchel kept their relationship under wraps and away from the media story until 2019 when Kelly Nash revealed the news to the world.

In an Instagram post, Nash confessed to the public that she had been dating MLB star Dallas Keuchel since 2019. Nash also announced in the same post that she was engaged to the two-time All-Star!

"Heaven is a place on earth with you, @KidKeuchy60. Life has been an absolute dream over the past two years. I can’t wait to love you forever. Eeeeeeeee!!!!!" - Kelly Nash, Instagram.

The couple took their relationship one notch above on January 22, 2022, when the pair exchanged vows in Scottsdale and sealed the deal for life. The couple posted pictures of their wedding online to a extrememly overwhelming reception.

"1.22.22 ♥ the best day of my life" - Kelly Nash, Instagram.

Kelly Nash and Dallas Keuchel are quite the power couple and are often in the news. The couple also regularly share photos of each other on their respective socials, giving fans a glimpse into their lives.