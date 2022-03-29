LA Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants - Who will claim the NL West throne in 2022 MLB season?

It will be an all-out war to crown the kings of the National League West once more as the LA Dodgers and San Francisco Giants reignite their long-storied rivalry for the upcoming 2022 season. The Giants, who were unheralded coming into the 2021 season, caught everyone by surprise when they won the division with a record of 107-55. The Los Angeles Dodgers, who came in second, were just a game behind, finishing with 106-56.

The Giants pitching core left a path of destruction as it produced Top 5 statistics in almost all the pitching metrics as a team. The offense also played a critical role in their journey to the NL West pennant, as Brandon Crawford and LaMonte Wade Jr. posted All-Star caliber numbers. Future Hall of Famer Buster Posey was a reliable bat when called upon, and Kris Bryant kept stability in the batting order. This was enough for the Giants to get the best record in all of the Majors last season.

The LA Dodgers, on the other hand, paraded their big guns in both pitching and batting. Clayton Kershaw, Juan Urias, Walker Buehler, and Trevor Bauer were already antagonizing the opposition. As if it weren't enough, the addition of Max Scherzer on Deadline Day made it harder for opponents to plan for the Dodgers.

On the flipside, Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Max Muncy, and A.J. Pollock took the responsibility on offense. A move to compensate for the struggling Cody Bellinger. Former World Series champion Trea Turner was also added to the mix in the same package as Max Scherzer.

For the 2022 season, both the LA Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants lost key pieces and signed some reinforcements to their offense and defense. The Giants lost Kris Bryant to the Colorado Rockies, and starting pitcher Kevin Gausman, who had a magnificent 2021 campaign, signed with the Toronto Blue Jays. They picked up two starters, however, All-Star Carlos Rodon, who had a stellar season with the Chicago White Sox, and Alex Cobb from the Los Angeles Angels.

Chuck Garfien @ChuckGarfien Carlos Rodon talks about facing the White Sox. Carlos Rodon talks about facing the White Sox. https://t.co/Acy3eUGFrH

"Carolos Rodon talks about facing the White Sox." - @ Chuck Garfien

Meanwhile, the LA boys won't have the services of Max Scherzer, as he signed with the New York Mets, Trea Turner, who returned to the Washington Nationals, and Corey Seager, who chose to go to the Texas Rangers. They did, however, add five-time All-Star and World Series champion first baseman Freddie Freeman from the Atlanta Braves.

Prediction: The LA Dodgers will win the National League West in 2022

Freddie Freeman will certainly be a crucial piece for the Dodgers World Series pursuit

While it is hard to deny that the boys from the Bay have bolstered their roster, especially in pitching, they are starting off the season hampered by injuries to key players. Evan Longoria will require finger surgery with no date of a return yet, while LaMonte Wade Jr. and Brandon Belt are dealing with injuries as well.

As long as the LA Dodgers stay fit, which they failed to do in the latter part of last season, especially in the playoffs when some of their key players were mired in injuries, the addition of Freddie Freeman along with the already monstrous core will propel them to be crowned kings of the National League West.

LA Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stated that as long as the team stays healthy, then it is a guarantee that The Blue Crew are going to the World Series.

Doug McKain @DMAC_LA Speak it into existence, Doc!



Dave Roberts says the Dodgers are going to win the World Series......if the starting staff stays healthy.



Speak it into existence, Doc! Dave Roberts says the Dodgers are going to win the World Series......if the starting staff stays healthy. https://t.co/WMyJ1JMc6s

"Speak it into existence, Doc!" - @ Doug McKain

Dave Roberts says the LA Dodgers are going to win the World Series if the starting staff stays healthy.

After a tantalizing National League Division Series series that utilized the entire five games between these two juggernauts, we can only hope they will provide the same excitement that they did in the previous year.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

LIVE POLL Q. Who will come out on top of the NL West LA Dodgers San Francisco Giants 0 votes so far