Late Red Sox star Tim Wakefield's widow, Stacy, continued helping kids at Boston Children's Hospital amid her own cancer battle

News broke on Wednesday that Stacy Wakefield had died. The widow of the former Boston Red Sox pitcher died of cancer five months after her husband died from brain cancer.

While battling cancer herself, Stacy continued helping kids at Boston’s Dana Farber Children’s Hospital, all the while grieving the loss of her husband. She delivered presents to children with cancer, just days before Christmas.

Director of Patient and Family Programs Lisa Scherber spoke to the Associated Press:

“To a lot of people she was Tim’s wife, but to us she was definitely her own powerhouse. That described her to a T, it’s not what she needed to do at that moment. ... But that was her goal, make sure these kids felt joy.”

After Tim Wakefield died in October, Stacy shared a note he had written on his phone via X:

“Never forget where you came from. Be a mentor to others. You didn’t get to where you are today by yourself and no matter what status you accomplish in life, you should assume the responsibility to help those who are less fortunate than you.”

Stacy Wakefield's family thanks medical team following her death

Stacy and Tim Wakefield are survived by their son, Trevor, and daughter, Brianna. After the news of her death broke, fans were quick to share their support and respect online.

Stacy Wakefield's family released a statement, asking for privacy at this time:

"It is with deep sadness that we share that our beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt, Stacy, passed away today at her home in Massachusetts. She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses.

"The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts are beyond broken."

While being understandably heartbroken, they thanked everyone involved in her treatment and support:

“We would like to thank all of Stacy’s doctors, nurses and caretakers who helped her from diagnosis to today—we are eternally grateful for your unmatched care and support.

"And to all of you who have sent well wishes over these last several months, we truly appreciate your kindness. We kindly ask for privacy at this time as we try to process this profound loss.”

Tim Wakefield won two World Series with the Boston Red Sox, with the first in 2004 and then in 2007. The loss of his widow Stacy in such a short timeframe to cancer has been felt greatly among the MLB community.

