"My heart goes out to their children and family" - MLB fans mourn the passing of Stacy Wakefield, wife of Red Sox legend Tim Wakefield

The MLB community is mourning the passing of Stacy Wakefield, the wife of former Boston Red Sox legend Tim Wakefield. The tragic news comes only five months after Tim himself passed away following his battle with brain cancer.

Expand Tweet

The passing of Stacy Wakefield is devastating news for the Wakefield family, who have spoken out about the tragedy. While the family has requested privacy during this difficult time, they did release a statement following Stacy's passing, honoring the beloved wife and mother.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"We will remember Stacy as a strong, loving, thoughtful, and kind person, who was as down-to-earth as they come. We feel so lucky to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life," the Wakefield family said of Stacy in their statement.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The family also announced that Stacy Wakefield passed away in her Massachusetts home surrounded by friends, family, nurses, and caretakers. It's not only the Wakefield family who is mourning Stacy Wakefield's passing but the entire MLB community who have taken to social media to send their thoughts and prayers to the family and their children.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It's not only Boston Red Sox fans who have shared their thoughts on social media, but fans from across the globe. People have said how devastating the news of her passing is, and well have shared prayers for the couple's children Trevor and Brianna.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Stacy Wakefield's death comes only five months after her late husband passed away

On October 1, 2023, Boston Red Sox knuckleball specialist Tim Wakefield lost his battle with brain cancer. The news came as a shock to many who were just learning about the life-threatening disease that eventually led to his passing away. Many tributes were shared online and across media outlets highlighting the career accomplishments of Tim Wakefield.

The Wakefields were active members of their community, using their resources to help through a number of philanthropic activities. Back in 2013, Tim Wakefield was named the Honorary Chairman of the Red Sox Foundation thanks to his charity work.

It is deeply saddening news regarding Stacy's passing. Sending thoughts and prayers to the entire Wakefield family and their two children.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.