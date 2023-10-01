Who is Tim Wakefield's wife, Stacy? A glimpse into the personal life of Red Sox legend

Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield died at the age of 57, leaving behind a legacy that stretches beyond the game.

The details surrounding the Wakefield family was revealed by Curt Schilling, Tim's former teammate, on his podcast. According to Schilling, both Tim and wife Stacy were dealing with severe health challenges. Wakefield was diagnosed with brain cancer, while Stacy is battling pancreatic cancer.

It's worth noting that Schilling released this sensitive information without the Wakefield family's consent.

Wakefield had a storied career that spanned from his MLB debut in 1992 with the Pittsburgh Pirates to his retirement in 2012. He was best known for his fearsome knuckleball.

After retirement, Wakefield remained a vital part of the Red Sox organization. He worked as a broadcaster and a special assistant for the franchise.

Red Sox's Tim Wakefield left behind his wife Stacy and two children

Tim Wakefield is survived by his wife, Stacy, and their children, Trevor and Brianna. The couple met in 2000 and began dating the next year. They eventually got married on Nov. 9, 2002. Trevor was born in 2004, while Brianna was born in 2005.

Stacy Wakefield has been actively involved in philanthropic efforts alongside her late husband. She worked closely with Wakefield Warriors, an organization that focuses on aiding children at the Franciscan Hospital for Children. Her commitment to philanthropy reflects the charitable path Wakefield himself followed throughout his career and into retirement.

Beyond his on-field achievements, Wakefield was deeply involved in charity work. He held an annual auction and celebrity golf tournament to raise funds for a nonprofit therapeutic preschool program for children with special needs. Moreover, he was the honorable chairman of the Red Sox Foundation and was actively involved with the Jimmy Fund.

Wakefield's death leaves a void not only in the baseball world but also in the humanitarian causes he supported. His life’s work remains an enduring tribute to his commitment to his sport, his community, and most importantly, his family.