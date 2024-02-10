“Leave me and my deli meat alone” - Blake Snell’s girlfriend Haeley Mar shows off her culinary prowess with a tantalizing recipe on Instagram

Reigning NL Cy Young Awardee Blake Snell is currently a free agent and is looking for potential suitors for the upcoming 2024 season. Snell is dating Haeley Mar, who recently showed off her culinary expertise on social media.

Mar posted a photo of a bagel sandwich that she prepared at home on her Instagram stories. She also wrote the ingredients of her recipe in her story:

"Sourdough cheese bagel; organic pasture-raised egg; spicy garlic cream cheese; honey maple turkey breast.

"It's cooked. Leave me and my deli meat alone lol," she added.

Haeley Mar's Instagram story

Who is Blake Snell's girlfriend, Haeley Mar?

Haeley Marr was born and brought up in Renton, Washington and previously worked as an inside sales representative for the Chicago Bulls.

She has a masters in communication management and marketing from the University of Southern California.

After that, she worked in marketing and as an event planner for the Russell Wilson Passing Academy from 2016 to 2019. She also modeled with TCM Models and Talent. During this time, she collaborated with Devyn Adair, a singer and model who was dating Cassius Marsh.

Important stints include working at Talk It Up TV as a marketing and PR associate in 2016 and being an intern for the University of Washington’s football gameday.

Hunter, Haeley's younger sister, is dating NBA superstar Zach LaVine. She has another younger sister, Kaiya.

Blake Snell and Haeley Mar will soon be parents

A week ago, Blake Snell and his girlfriend announced that they were expecting a child. Mar took to Instagram and flaunted her baby bump, posing along with the Cy Young Winner.

"Commence parent era," she wrote.

Apart from that, the couple, who have been together for more than two years, also have three pet dogs. Snell named one of his pups after Ken Griffey Jr., a Seattle Mariners legend. The dog has been with Snell since he was in the minors.

His younger dog, Deuce, was named by his girlfriend and has been a constant presence on the couple's social media. There are big moments ahead for Snell as he awaits fatherhood and a new destination to work his magic on the mound.

